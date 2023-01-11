The awards season is back, kick-starting the new year with the Golden Globes 2023, which returned to screens after laying low since 2021 due to a racial-exclusion scandal among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). This year also marks the 80th edition of the popular award ceremony.

Golden Globes 2023 was aired live on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, only on NBC. It was hosted by popular comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

While fans and viewers back home were happy for most of the winners, they were upset with the results of a few award categories. One among them turned out to be the award under the category of Best Director - Motion Picture.

The nominees were Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans, James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, and Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin.

While all the nominated movies were great, ultimately there could only be one winner, and that was Steven Spielberg, for his work in The Fabelmans. Upon witnessing Spielberg bag the award for Best Director - Motion Picture, fans were upset and shocked. Many took to social media and claimed that James Cameron was robbed and deserved the win for his latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Fans accuse Golden Globes 2023 of being "rigged" as James Cameron does not win award for Best Director - Motion Picture

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that James Cameron was robbed. Some also questioned if the Golden Globes 2023 was rigged. A few fans also claimed that the movie should've waited and been submitted next year. Fans also shared that there was no way The Fabelmans was better than Avatar.

Here's what Steven Spielberg said during his acceptance speech for the Best Director - Motion Picture

During his acceptance speech, Steven Spielberg shared:

"I’ve been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old. I put a lot of things in my way of this story. I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career. ‘E.T.’ Has a lot to do with this story. ‘Close Encounters’ has a lot to do with this story. But I never had the courage to hit this story head-on until Tony Kushner and I were working on ‘Munich’ a long time ago, and he started telling me about all these stories about his life."

He continued:

"Everything I’ve done up to this point has made me ready to finally be honest about the fact that it’s not easy to be a kid. The fact that everybody sees me as a success story… But nobody really knows who we are until we’re courageous enough to tell everyone who we are. And I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story and I figured out when I turned 74 years old. I said, ‘You better do it now.’ And I’m really, really happy I did."

The Golden Globes 2023 aired only on NBC.

