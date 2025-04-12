“There was an exchange of emails” — Tony Buzbee’s attorney responds to Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro’s claim they had no agreement to settle the lawsuit

Lawyer Tony Buzbee is trying to stop a prosecution case that rapper Jay-Z filed against him. He claimed that he had made an "agreement" that Jay "reneged" on.

According to court records that TMZ was able to obtain, Buzbee filed a fresh court motion on Monday, April 7, in an attempt to get Jay-Z's lawsuit dismissed from an Alabama court. Buzbee defended a Jane Doe in a now-dismissed alleged r*pe case against the rapper, which is the basis for the rapper's complaint.

As per Vibe’s April 9 report, in reference to the Jane Doe case, Tony Buzbee claimed in the filing that Carter, aka Jay-Z, and his team allegedly forced the woman to withdraw her case.

Buzbee further claimed that he made a deal with the rapper to withdraw his lawsuit against the former and settle the whole thing outside of the court. However, Alex Spiro, Jay-Z's lawyer, reportedly denied rumours that the musician had made a deal with Buzbee. On April 11, HiphopDX revealed that Buzbee's lawyer retaliated against Spiro, saying:

“Spiro’s statement that there was no agreement is a total fabrication. There was an exchange of emails between me and Spiro which set forth the agreement very clearly. As part of that agreement Spiro agreed to withdraw the rule 11 motions for sanctions that he had brought against Mr. Buzbee’s law firm.”

Tony Buzbee is now facing legal issues with Jay-Z

Tony Buzbee has tried to have the rap legend's defamation case against him dismissed. He claimed in the filing that Jay-Z reportedly intimidated the woman into withdrawing her case by exploiting his fame and fortune.

Similarly, as per Forbes’ April 9 report, the legal team of attorney Tony Buzbee argued before a California state judge that Jay-Z should have his r*pe-related extortion and defamation lawsuit dismissed. He further claimed that the rap mogul is "a well-funded, powerful figure who's trying to punish lawyers who do what lawyers do."

“Eventually, the relentless pressure that Mr. Carter and his associates placed upon Doe became too much for her. On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys, which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action,” he said.

Expand Tweet

He then alleged that the two sides have reportedly reached a consensus and that Jay's defamation lawsuit was filed in the wrong court. However, HipHopDX further reported that, according to Spiro, there was not any such agreement.

“Total lie. He brought a false case, lost badly and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story,” he said.

Tony Buzbee’s attorney then hit back at Spiro, adding:

“We agreed to withdraw the lawsuit that Jane Doe had brought for r*pe against Jay Z and Mr. Combs even though Jane Doe continued to maintain that the allegations in that lawsuit were true, and Jay Z and Spiro agreed not to send any more people to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family.”

He continued:

“One-week later Jay-Z and his lawyer breached that agreement flagrantly by sending supposed investigators to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family.”

Expand Tweet

As per Spiro, because it was reportedly a false case against the rapper, since Doe withdrew her claims, Jay-Z "would never settle the lawsuit or pay any money to resolve it."

For context, Buzbee represented Jane Doe in a now-dismissed case in which she claimed that Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs r*ped and assaulted her in 2000. No agreement between the parties was mentioned in the filings, and the unidentified woman's claims were dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can never be refiled.

Shortly after that, in response, the rapper filed a defamation lawsuit against Doe and Tony Buzbee in Alabama on April 8, claiming that the case was a smear attempt to defame him.

As of now, Jane Doe has not said anything about the ordeal.

