"There are multiple casualties": Shooting at old national bank Louisville leaves five dead and six injured

On Monday, April 10, 2023, a mass shooting at an old national bank in downtown Louisville killed five people and injured six, including a police officer who was wounded while responding to an active shooter threat in the area early in the morning.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Louisville police confirmed reports of an active shooter. They warned people to stay away from the area while noting that "there are multiple casualties."

LMPD @LMPD We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties. We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.

Shortly after, authorities at a press conference said the suspect was dead but did not disclose if the assailant was among the five casualties reported at the scene.

Authorities, who have yet to disclose additional information, have not confirmed the identity of the suspect. However, they revealed that the wounded people, including the officer, were transported to the University of Louisville hospital.

A witness in the Louisville mass shooting incident details the attack

Paul Miles @PaulMiles840 BREAKING: Five people were killed and six wounded, including a police officer, in a shooting at a downtown Louisville bank. The shooter is dead. BREAKING: Five people were killed and six wounded, including a police officer, in a shooting at a downtown Louisville bank. The shooter is dead. https://t.co/owKJ7dtw0X

Detailing the incident in a brief press conference, Louisville Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said that on Monday at around 8:30 am, officers responded to reports of an active shooter at 333 East Main Street in the Old National Bank. Upon arrival, police reportedly encountered live rounds at the scene. Shortly after, the shooter was declared dead, though the circumstances around his death remain unclear. In a statement, Humphrey said:

“Shortly after, officers arrived on the scene with mobile Metro fire and EMS where they encountered active gunshots still being fired inside this location at that time. The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene. We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”

Meanwhile, a witness inside the Old National Bank provided further insight into the shooting incident to WHAS11. The witness, identified as Troy Haste, told the outlet that the unidentified suspect wielding a long assault rifle opened fire on the first floor of the bank.

The witness, who was in a conference room on the same floor, said that he did not have a clear view of the suspect, adding that the person standing beside him was tragically shot. He said:

"He just started firing. I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

City mayor Craig Greenberg warns people to stay away from the shooting area

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein



- Authorities say this is another 'Mass casualty incident'. Multiple casualties confirmed.



- Officers heard yelling: “Active shooter at the bank” as he told traffic… BREAKING: An active shooting is underway at and around the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Details:- Authorities say this is another 'Mass casualty incident'. Multiple casualties confirmed.- Officers heard yelling: “Active shooter at the bank” as he told traffic… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: An active shooting is underway at and around the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Details:- Authorities say this is another 'Mass casualty incident'. Multiple casualties confirmed.- Officers heard yelling: “Active shooter at the bank” as he told traffic… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YRsVRzWcGq

As per the BBC, the Old National Bank is located close to the Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium. The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident unfolded, tweeted warning people to “avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice."

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene and added:

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”

As per ABC News, the FBI and ATF agents are assisting in this case.

This is a developing story.

Poll : 0 votes