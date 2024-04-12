“There’s a before and an after, and I’m happy to be living in the after”: Tom Hiddleston shares how fatherhood has changed his life

Tom Hiddleston recently spoke about how having a child has altered his life. During his appearance on the Miami Film Festival red carpet on April 9, 2024, the Loki star had a candid conversation with a local news outlet (7 News Miami) and shared his thought on embracing fatherhood in 2022.

“It’s just changed everything. It changed the center of my life completely. There’s a before and an after, and I’m happy to be living in the after,” said Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton welcomed their first child in October 2022.

He continued by saying that being present at the film festival was an "honor," as he accepted Variety's Virtuoso Award.

Tom Hiddleston recently opened up about Loki and being a father

On Tuesday, April 9, the Thor actor made an appearance at the 2024 Miami Film Festival held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Florida. When asked about parenthood during the event, the 43-year-old actor said that it has absolutely transformed everything, including the focus of his life.

The Avengers actor was present to receive Variety's Virtuoso Award in appreciation for his work in theater, television, and movies. Regarding his honor, Hiddleston informed the press:

"It's the most profound honor to be here. I'm so grateful to Variety and the Miami Film Festival and Miami Dade College for inviting me."

Tom Hiddleston further emphasized in his acceptance speech that he couldn't do his best work alone.

"Honestly, when I think of the word virtuoso, I think of a dazzling violin soloist standing in front of the orchestra, and I feel about as far from that as you can possibly imagine," he joked.

The actor continued:

"The truth is, of course, I'm not, and by that I mean, for me, the joy of my life as an actor has been about being in a company."

On the other hand, Zawe once declared that motherhood is the "most unparalleled and important role" that she has ever had. The Marvel actress said in an interview with Sunday Times Style magazine on November 5, 2023:

“The place that I’m at right now is the past, present and future working in a really special alignment. It’s the most unparalleled and important role I will ever have and I look forward to being in dialogue about it when the moment is right.”

Zawe further stated:

"Listening is serving my energy best as a mother right now. I’m brand new to this and absorbing all the knowledge and stories I can.”

She went on to say that it's difficult for her and Tom to maintain their "sacred" status while remaining in the public eye and keeping personal concerns private.

With over 15 years of film experience, Tom Hiddleston is best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a result, he received the recent award in recognition of and celebration of his professional accomplishments in theater, film, and television.

During a conversation with Variety on March 15, 2024, the director of programming at the Miami Film Festival, Lauren Cohen, commented on Hiddleston being awarded at the event:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be honoring actor Tom Hiddleston at the 41st edition of Miami Film Festival. Not only has he worked with incredible directors such as Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro, but his phenomenal work from the stage to the screen has made a lasting impact on fans around the world.”

Some of Tom Hiddleston's recent projects include Loki 2 and What If 2. However, the actor hasn't confirmed the possibility of a third season of Loki.