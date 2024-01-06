The iconic singer Cher is in the news lately as she recently attempted to secure a conservatorship for her son, Elijah Blue Allman. However, she faced a setback as a judge declined an immediate decision during a court hearing on Friday. The judge ruled that Cher's legal team had not provided sufficient documents to Elijah and his lawyers, scheduling a follow-up hearing for January 29.

The judge emphasized that the court would reconsider the issue later, giving both parties an opportunity to present their cases more comprehensively. This decision fueled discussions on social media, where netizens drew comparisons between Cher's situation and Britney Spears' highly publicized conservatorship case.

However, many social media users were quick to assert that these cases are not comparable. One of the internet users reacted to this by saying:

"These are not comparable."

For those unaware, the singer filed a petition last week to gain control over the finances of her 47-year-old son. The petition cited Elijah's struggles with addiction and mental health, claiming that these challenges jeopardized his ability to manage his money responsibly and put his life at risk.

Elijah currently receives financial support from a trust established by his late father, musician Gregg Allman.

Social media users react to comparisons of Cher's case with Britney

As internet users came across the comparisons between the Believe singer and Britney, they reacted to this by saying that both cases are different and not comparable.

It is worth noting that the singer's attorney, Gabrielle Vidal, argued during the hearing that an immediate conservatorship was crucial, describing it as a "life-and-death proposition."

However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui was not convinced, pointing out that Cher's legal team had not provided Elijah's side with necessary documents in advance.

Cher's lawyers justified their decision to withhold material from Elijah's attorneys, citing confidentiality concerns. Instead, they shared the documents with Allman's court-appointed lawyer. This raised eyebrows among critics who questioned the transparency of the legal proceedings.

Elijah Blue Allman was present at the court hearing and responded to questions

Elijah Blue Allman, present at the court hearing, briefly responded to the judge's questions. In a court filing submitted before the hearing, he argued against the necessity of a conservatorship. While acknowledging past struggles with addiction and irresponsible spending, Allman asserted that he is currently under the care of a doctor, has been sober for over three months, attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and is willing to undergo drug tests.

In a statement within the court filing, Allman expressed gratitude for his mother's concern but firmly stated that he did not require her unsolicited help at the moment. His legal team declined to comment after the hearing.

The iconic singer did not attend the hearing, and her attorneys have yet to comment on the matter.