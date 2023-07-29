"These women deserve jail": Pumpkin Patch of Eunice daycare abuse video sparks outrage online 

The Pumpkin Patch daycare of Eunice is under investigation for child abuse after a video showed the mistreatment of young children. The disturbing footage showed daycare workers throwing slices of cheese at toddlers and hysterically laughing while the child began to wail over the assault. The footage shared on social media prompted one user to comment “These women deserve jail.”

Another footage showed a child taped to a chair while an employee in a scary mask tried to frighten children until they dissolved into tears.

The incident came to light after a former employee at Pumpkin Patch Daycare sent News 10 clips of workers frightening children for amusement. Police Chief Kyle LeBouef said they were made aware of the videos and are currently investigating the incident. Lebouef revealed that an investigation is underway to determine if potential charges can be brought against the workers seen in the video for child neglect and abuse.

In a statement to News10, LeBouef condemned the incident and said:

“We do have the videos and they’re very disturbing to watch. An innocent child shouldn’t have to go through that. Especially if someone put that child in someone else’s care.”

Netizens express disgust over Pumpkin Patch of Eunice daycare abuse video

The video that captured the Pumpkin Patch Daycare employees mistreating children in their care has sparked widespread outrage after they were shared online.

Several netizens slammed the daycare center over the incident that showed their workers mistreating kids for laughs. A Facebook user, in particular, expressed disgust while addressing the parents and the police to take punitive action against the facility. They said:

"The owners of Pumpkin Patch- you're a disgrace to the community of Eunice, idk if ur already shut down, but your license needs to be revoked! This is heartbreaking to watch, helpless children that can't defend themselves, some can't even speak! Lord thank God I didn't have to use daycare when my kids were younger because this video makes your entire world change.”

Several others echoed the statement and posted the following comments:

Meanwhile, chief LeBouef said that they received calls from parents demanding an investigation into the incident after the department reportedly received additional videos that showed abuse of kids. Lebouf said that they are currently investigating the timeline of the events.

“We’re going to look at the videos and try to determine exactly when this happened. From our understanding, it could be quite old but that doesn’t matter when it comes to criminal charges.”

As police continue to explore the case, Pumpkin Patch Daycare has yet to address the situation.