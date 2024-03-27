"They don’t come like that unless they got a case": 50 Cent reacts to Diddy's house being raided by the Feds

On March 25, 2024, two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, were raided by the Department of Homeland Security, as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

In the wake of the federal raid, rapper 50 Cent, a longtime critic of the Bad Boy label producer took to X the following day to call him out. Here’s what he said.

“Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done. They don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

The post was accompanied by snippets of the raid reports by the media, namely TMZ and Fox 11, including one that allegedly showed Combs' sons Justin and King being detained by the feds.

Expand Tweet

50 Cent trolls Diddy via multiple social media posts amid recent raids of the latter’s properties

Since reports of Monday’s raids on two of Sean Combs' properties by Homeland Security Investigations emerged online, multiple stars, including singer Aubrey O’Day and rapper, music producer, and businessman 50 Cent reacted to the news via social media.

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the G-Unit Brands founder and owner wrote on X that the feds never raided anybody’s homes unless they had a solid case against them. 50 Cent further used wordplay and said it was no longer “Diddy [did he] do it” but rather “Diddy done.”

In another now-deleted post on Instagram, the Power of the Dollar hitmaker wrote:

“Sh*t just got real the Fed’s in all the cribs, d*mn they got the kids in cuffs.”

Expand Tweet

50 Cent also published more posts on Instagram in the wake of the raid. One had a reel with two people dancing and the 112 rap number, Only You, playing in the background, featuring Combs, Mase, and B.I.G.

The text “P Diddy after escaping the raid” was added to the reel and the post was captioned as follows:

“Diddy like FBI, DEA, and Homeland couldn’t catch me b*tch. LOL.”

50 Cent also made similar other reels trolling his longtime nemesis, Sean Combs. He also uploaded a poster titled “Diddy do it?” with the caption, “This is gonna break records when this drops.”

The image was part of a forthcoming docuseries on the Bad Boy label producer and his recent allegations, a venture announced by 50 Cent in December.

On Monday, singer and reality TV personality, Aubrey O’Day, who once closely worked with Sean Combs, reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story, “What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured.” The post was accompanied by a screenshot of the raid report.

Combs' former girlfriend and previous accuser Cassie also issued a statement following the raid via her lawyer Douglas Wigdor:

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," he stated.

Expand Tweet

According to the Homeland Security Investigations statement, their teams from New York, Miami, and LA joined hands with local law enforcement agencies to conduct a search and seizure.

Aaron Dyer, Combs’ attorney representing him in the ongoing civil lawsuits, called the raid an “unprecedented ambush” and “witch hunt based on meritless accusations,” on Tuesday via a public statement.