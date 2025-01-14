“They know exactly who did it” — Netizens react as ATF launches investigation into what may have caused the Pacific Palisades fire

The US government has launched an investigation into the cause of the Pacific Palisades fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has assembled a National Response Team (NRT) and is conducting an ongoing investigation with fifteen investigators to determine what caused the fire.

On January 14, 2025, @theshaderoom uploaded a clip of US attorney Martin Estrada's press conference. In the clip, the attorney claims that the investigation is ongoing and that the team comprises highly experienced individuals from all over the country. He said:

"They get the job done, and I’m confident their investigation will bear fruit."

A netizen (@blasiannpersuasian_) brought up the 2023 Maui wildfire and claimed the government knows who is behind the LA wildfires. They said on Instagram:

The netizens left comments saying the government was allegedly involved in the wildfire and that they should investigate themselves.

On January 9, 2025, artist Chris Brown shared his thoughts on the wildfires on his Instagram stories. The singer said somebody is allegedly starting these fires.

"Someone starting these fires. Sh*t dont add up," Brown claimed.

Some netizens brought up the artist and supported his statement, saying he was "onto something."

The Pacific Palisades wildfire and the conspiracy theories surrounding it

As per The Guardian's report on January 14, 2025, the Pacific Palisades fire has damaged around 23,000 acres of land, and only 14% is contained. According to CNN, the Palisades fire is the fourth most destructive fire in California's history. At least 24 people have died because of the five wildfires so far, and the number is speculated to rise.

Netizens have come up with multiple conspiracy theories. The most talked-about conspiracy theories are the insurance companies allegedly being involved and the AI Smart City theory.

According to Euro News's January 13, 2025 report, multiple insurance companies canceled homeowners' policies in the Pacific Palisades area in 2024.

State Farm, one of the biggest insurance companies, had reportedly dropped 1600 policies in July 2024 and around 2000 policies in other places in LA. A State Farm spokesperson told Euro News regarding the recent wildfires:

"California’s insurance market is uniquely complex, but we remain engaged with state officials to improve the availability of insurance for residents."

Another widespread conspiracy is AI Smart City, along with the United Nations 2030 Agenda. Netizens claim that the timing of the wildfires is interesting, as LA is planning to become a smart city by 2028. Netizens say the wildfires were allegedly created on purpose so the smart city could be made.

According to Poltifact's report on January 9, 2025, the conspiracy theories are baseless, as Los Angeles is not on the World Economic Forum's list, and Agenda 2030 is based on sustainability. Destructing multiple cities and rebuilding is not part of the initiative.

The cause behind the wildfires is still uncertain, and the investigations are ongoing.

