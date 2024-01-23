"THEY WERE SO IN LOVE!": BTS Taehyung and IU's wedding scene from the "Love Wins All" MV has left fans emotional and wanting for more

Korean singer IU has released the official music video of her much-awaited comeback single Love Wins All, featuring the BTS sensation Kim Taehyung, aka V. The music video depicts the two artists as lovers who are fighting against a powerful force to save each another. However, it seems fans were the most thrilled about the wedding scene in the video.

Admirers of Taehyung and IU leapt with joy upon seeing them display their acting skills in Love Wins All. Since both artists allegedly portrayed a deaf and mute couple, this made the wedding scene even more emotional for viewers. Fans went to X to share their thoughts after watching the devastating story of two lovers fighting to stay together.

Everyone agreed in unison as fans praised the many elements of the video, especially the wedding scene, and one fan wrote how the duo appeared "SO IN LOVE!"

Expand Tweet

"They are so pretty together": Love Wins All by IU ft. Taehyung leaves fans overwhelmed

The music video, which explores the idea that love has the capacity to transcend all boundaries, was released on January 24, 2024, at 12 am KST (January 23 EST). In the video, Taehyung and IU run for their lives from a force that seems unstoppable.

Fans, however, took note of how the song and the events depicted the couple finding happiness and being each other's "forever," even under the most dire circumstances.

The couple finds a camcorder and uses it to relive their final few minutes of togetherness, since they knew they were going to die. One of those included dressing up for a wedding and feigning to take photos in an outdated, broken-down photo booth. The film serves as a metaphor for how, in a relationship marked by strength, happiness can be found even in the darkest hours.

As they clicked their last photos together, looking pretty and happy on camera, the photobooth churns out photographs showing their ragged selves with scars and blood on their faces and torn-down wedding outfits. Fans believe this is another situational metaphor used by IU and Taehyung about love having the power to take away one's fears, anxieties, and uncertainties in life since any moment can be the last.

Even though they are chased by an alien cube that seemingly detects and kills humans, Taehyung and IU pretend to get married and sing and dance. Considering that they used sign language to communicate with one another in the video of Love Wins All, and Taehyung's right eye has a cataract, which resulted in him having a milky-white eye, fans were all the more emotional at the end of the video.

Nevertheless, fans took to Twitter to talk about the sheer beauty of the wedding scene and also noted that since the pair were both deaf and mute, IU wasn't lip-syncing the song during the scene. They believe it depicted that they couldn't hear any sound and were just swaying and grooving as they imagined their last moments of happiness in each other's embrace and love.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to being IU's tenth digital single and pre-release single off her next album, Love Wins All marks her musical comeback after more than two years.