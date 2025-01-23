"Thinking maybe girls is my play"— Brianna Chickenfry thinks she might be "fully a lesbian" months after Zach Bryan split

Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia, the Barstool Sports personality and co-host of the BFFs podcast, made an intriguing revelation during the January 23 episode of the show. LaPaglia, who recently ended her year-long relationship with country singer Zach Bryan, expressed that she may be ready to embrace a new direction in her romantic life—this time, with women.

She shared that she is currently living the "single girlie" life and doesn’t foresee wanting another boyfriend, declaring, "Maybe girls is my play."

The 25-year-old podcaster's openness about her shifting attractions came after co-host Josh Richards inquired if LaPaglia might consider dating women in the future. Without hesitation, LaPaglia responded,

"Maybe, everyone’s saying I’m a lesbian, which is fine. … I've dabbled for sure.” She continued, laughing, "I think that they're better, so maybe I really am fully a lesbian. So maybe that's why none of my relationships with men have worked out."

Brianna Chickenfry's bis*xuality and the breakup with Zach Bryan

This is not the first time Brianna Chickenfry has discussed her s*xual orientation. Nearly two years ago, she openly declared on the One Night With Steiny podcast that she identifies as bis*xual. At the time, she revealed her attraction to both men and women. She also mentioned that her then-boyfriend was jealous of her interest in women.

"Sometimes I just, like, want to hook up with a girl … and he’ll get mad. He’ll get more mad if I hook up with a girl than a guy," LaPaglia shared at the time.

Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan met in May 2023 at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Their relationship quickly became the subject of much public interest.

Brianna Chickenfry accused Bryan of emotionally abusing her during their year-long romance and revealed that Bryan had allegedly offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to keep their matters private.

Amid the aftermath of her tumultuous breakup with Bryan, she emphasized that she is not rushing into a new relationship. She made a pact with co-host Richards that she would remain single until at least the summer of 2025. Brianna humorously joked about her love life, adding that she might "have a girlfriend too soon".

Dave Portnoy, co-founder of the BFFs podcast, announced his departure from the show in late 2024. Portnoy cited a lack of interest in the podcast's evolving content, particularly the focus on co-host Brianna Chickenfry's personal drama, as his reason for leaving, as reported by Page Six.

Following his exit, the podcast continues with Richards and LaPaglia as co-hosts. The BFFs podcast, which debuted on October 13, 2020, was initially created by Portnoy and Richards to discuss pop culture, celebrities, and social media trends.

