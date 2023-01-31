''This is exciting'': Fans can't get over Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' pairing in Ghosted first look

We finally have an update on Ghosted. The film, which has cast Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as protagonists, got its first look recently. This is the third project the two stars have worked on after Knives Out (2019) and The Gray Man (2022).

The new snap has Evans dressed in a formal black suit, while de Armas is wearing a black neck cutout dress. Both their faces don serious expressions, but de Armas seems excited about some adventure that Evans is worried about.

Nonetheless, the picture has captivated fans who took to Twitter to pour out their feelings.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, known for helming biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, the romantic action-adventure film is based on a story by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also serve as co-producers via Rhett Reese Productions.

Apple Studios, David Ellison through his Skydance Media banner, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Jules Daly are the other producers. Evans and de Armas are also executive producers of Ghosted, apart from lead stars.

"Waiting for the trailer," fans exclaim as Ghosted update comes in

To note, Ghosted was launched in August 2021 with Chris Evans and his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson in the main cast. But due to date conflicts, the latter bowed out in December of that year, paving the way for de Armas.

The shooting schedule commenced last February, with the team setting up camp in Atlanta and Washington DC. It was wrappwd on May 12, 2022 and since then, fans have been waiting for an update.

Also, because people loved Evans and de Armas' combination in their previous collaborations, the anticipation around the upcoming flick was sky-high. So as soon as the first look was dropped, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the image with love.

Check out some reactions:

Cast, release date, and other details of the film

Ghosted, an Apple TV+ movie, will see Evans as Cole Riggan while Ana de Armas’ character name is Sadie. The cast also includes:

Mike Moh

Tim Blake Nelson

Amy Sedaris

Adrien Brody

Lizze Broadway

Mustafa Shakir

Fahim Fazli

Tate Donovan

As for the release date, at the just-concluded Critics Choice Awards, Fletcher said that the film is currently in the post-production stage.

He added:

“I'm just putting the finishing touches to it now. It'll be ready for April. I mean, I don't know if I'm even allowed to say that but I've said it.”

To note, the synopsis has not been shared so far, but its tagline reads:

“Meeting that special someone can be a real adventure.”

Given this premise, Ghosted may have a heady mix of romance and action elements. People loved it when de Armas and Evans fought each other in The Gray Man, so this upcoming movie is expected to click as well.

Ghosted may have a direct release on Apple TV+ in April.

