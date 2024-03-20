"This is not genuine in any shape": The Hairy Bikers alert fans about fake Si King Facebook page fundraising for charities after Dave Myers' death

The Hairy Bikers' management team issued an alert about fraudulent fundraising activities on Facebook. They cautioned netizens against scammers asking the public to make donations to cancer charities in honor of Dave Myers under Si King's name.

This warning came after the death of Myers, who was a close friend and co-star of Si King. The TV chef, who was earlier diagnosed with cancer, died on February 28 at the age of 66. Si King and Dave Myers, popularly known as The Hairy Bikers in the culinary world, are renowned for their vibrant personalities and adventurous approach to cooking. They gained prominence with their appearances on BBC's 2006 series The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook and went on to appear in several shows over the years.

The duo's official Facebook page shared the alert on March 18, urging followers to block and report profiles soliciting donations for cancer charities under King's name. They added screenshots of one of the fake accounts and wrote:

"This is not genuine in any shape or form."

The Hairy Bikers alert fans about fake fundraising scam

The Hairy Bikers' management team took to social media to caution the duo's supporters about the fundraising pages claiming to be associated with Si King. They shared a screenshot of one such page and noted that there was no blue tick next to Si King's name.

"There are instances where a 'post' has a link to a Bitcoin scam asking for donations to a cancer charity in the name of Dave Myers," they wrote.

They stated that several individuals had "fallen for the fake profile" and urged these netizens to unfollow the page and report the same. Highlighting the seriousness of the situation and urging fans to report the account, they wrote:

"To add to the confusion, the people behind the scam are copying posts that we are genuinely uploading to our own page. If you all join in and report the fake, Facebook may wake up when they see some 600,000 reports in their inbox. #MarkZuckerberg take note We gratefully appreciate your help and kindness. Help us drop this. It's not in the name of the Hairy Bikers."

Despite efforts to have these fraudulent accounts removed by Meta, the situation persists. They spoke about the company's "lack of action" and added:

"Our Team has been desperately trying to get Meta, the owners of Facebook and Instagram to remove these fake profiles for the past 2 weeks without success."

Dave's last episode

The Hairy Bikers filmed their final show, The Hairy Bikers Go West when Myers was undergoing chemotherapy. BBC aired the show shortly before the star's death and the final episode was released on Tuesday night.

The audience was captivated by the heartfelt moments in the episode as Dave and Si spoke about their admiration and love for each other. Dave expressed his joy about completing the journey along the west coast of the UK while battling cancer and said:

"At the start, when I found out I was sick, I didn't think I'd ever ride a motorbike again.”

Dave's voice was then heard, as he said:

"The two of us, back together, doing what we do best. Go West really will be a trip to remember."

He then hugged Si and told him "I love ya." A tribute card with Dave's date of birth and death date was also shown at the end of the episode.