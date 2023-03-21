“This has gone on far too long”: Buster Murdaugh denies connection to Stephen Smith’s death

Amid increased media scrutiny on Buster Murdaugh’s potential involvement in Stephen Smith’s death, in a recent statement, Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son vehemently denied any connection to the 2015 incident.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, Buster Murdaugh, 26, spoke out for the first time since his name in connection with the 2015 death of Stephen Smith was constantly bandied about on several news networks.

In a lengthy statement to Court TV, Buster implored people to stop targeting him in the death of Stephen Smith, saying that the harassment has “gone on far too long," adding that he “unequivocally” denied any involvement in his death.

Stephen Smith's body was found early on July 8, 2015, on a remote South Carolina road near the Murdaugh property. Authorities at the time said that the 19-year-old, who had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, was the victim of a hit-and-run.

However, in 2021, during the investigations into Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s deaths, authorities reportedly uncovered evidence that suggested foul play, prompting them to reopen the case.

Buster Murdaugh denies involvement in Stephen Smith's death as the victim's family plans to exhume the body

Buster Murdaugh’s denial of Stephen Smith’s death comes in the wake of Smith's family launching a GoFundMe to raise money to exhume the body and perform a private autopsy on the victim they believe was murdered.

While Buster Murdaugh has not been named a suspect in Smith’s death, a recent Netflix documentary, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, revealed that he was rumored to have been involved in the death. The documentary also insinuated that Buster was romantically involved with Smith, who was gay. In a recent statement refuting the allegations, Buster said:

“I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumours about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother.”

After Alex Murdaugh’s convictions in the death of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were shot multiple times in the family’s hunting estate, news agencies shifted their focus onto Smith’s death, intensifying people’s interest in the case.

In a statement, Buster said that while he was still reeling from his father’s incarceration, he was constantly badgered by the negative news coverage of his alleged family scandals.

Buster further stated that due to defamatory statements by the media, his name has become synonymous with Smith's death, prompting him to finally speak out in his defense. He said:

"These baseless rumours of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family."

He added:

"I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumours about me."

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Buster Murdaugh has released a statement regarding Stephen Smith.

"I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family."

While officials have yet to name a suspect in Smith’s death, in light of the Netflix documentary, several people believe that Buster Murdaugh was involved in the incident. The belief stemmed from allegations in the documentary where Paul Murdaugh’s ex-girlfriend Morgan Doughty, 23, discussed rumors that Buster was romantically involved with Smith, noting that the Murdaugh family was allegedly intolerant of gay relationships.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that sources involved in Stephen Smith’s investigations said that they have made significant strides in the case, adding that the Murdaughs were not linked to the incident.

