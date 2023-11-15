"This guy is just the worst"- Fans lash out as David Zaslav says writers are overpaid after WGA strike

After a huge saga that spanned nearly the entire year, the Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike finally concluded in late 2023, ending a huge backlog in Hollywood's creativity. Combined with the end of the prolonged SAG-AFTRA strike, this probed a resurgence in creativity and a wave of optimism around the world of creatives. However, David Zaslav's attempt at participating did not turn out to be great, especially from the fans' perspective.

David Zaslav, who was one of the major figures the WGA strike was trying to fight, recently admitted that striking writers were correct in their demands for sweeping changes in how creatives are compensated in Hollywood. However, he ended his stance by saying that they are overpaid.

Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros., said in a lengthy new profile in The New York Times:

"They are right about almost everything...So what if we overpay? I’ve never regretted overpaying for great talent or a great asset."

This statement probed a lot of fan reactions from across the internet.

Many called out Zaslav for the entire irony of the situation as the CEO earns hundreds of millions himself.

Fans call out David Zaslav's hypocrisy after recent comments on the WGA strike

David Zslav's comments during the WGA strike have also been quite a source of controversy for nearly the entirety of the strike. But this almost comes as a shock because the strike concluded sometime back, with both parties apparently happy with the result.

However, David Zaslav's comments about writers getting overpaid came to fans as quite ironic since Zaslav himself is the CEO of WB, which makes him one of the most overpaid people in the entertainment industry. Many fans commented on this as they lashed out at Zaslav's recent comments.

The WGA strike has thankfully been resolved, and things are finally getting back on track. This strike was the second longest labor stoppage that the WGA has performed since the strike of 1988, which lasted for 153 days.

The strike already resulted in the loss of 45,000 jobs and an estimated $6.5 billion to the economy of Southern California.