"This is huge": BTS' Jungkook's fans in a frenzy as Romeo + Juliet's director Baz Luhrmann posts about "SNTY" MV and calls him a gifted artist

On November 10, 2023, the director of Romeo + Juliet, Baz Luhrmann, praised Jungkook on his Instagram account and lauded the recently released main track, Standing Next to You, from his solo album GOLDEN. He further acknowledged him as a gifted artist.

Jungkook recently released his solo album GOLDEN, which features eleven tracks, including Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Please Don't Change, Closer to You, Hate You, Standing Next to You, Somebody, and others. Through his album, the Seven singer wants to showcase the golden moments of his life to ARMYs.

Fans celebrated the recognition of the idol's talent by the renowned Australian director and expressed their joy through tweets and posts on X, where they stated that it is a big thing that a director himself recognizes the idol.

Fans elated as Baz Luhrmann praised Jungkook for his Standing Next to You music video

The Australian director Baz Luhrmann shared a series of snippets and screenshots from Jungkook's Standing Next to You and created a collage. He posted a picture comparing it with his 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced.

In his caption, he stated that even after twenty-seven years, he can observe the present generation of singers still being influenced by Romeo + Juliet, referring to Jungkook as a gifted singer.

By adding similar snippets from Romeo + Juliet to align with scenes from the Standing Next to You music video, fans could sense his pride. He captions his post with:

"Twenty-seven years later, it’s great to see a new generation of artists like the gifted JK still influenced by Romeo + Juliet #jungkook #standingnexttoyou."

Naturally, fans were thrilled and discussed how the Australian director used to follow him on Instagram before deleting his account, amused that even directors are impressed by the golden maknae's soulful vocals and talent.

Check out how fans are reacting to the Australian director's statement regarding Jungkook being a gifted singer and his track Standing Next to You.

For those unfamiliar, Baz Luhrmann is a multifaceted individual and an Australian producer, director, actor, and author, excelling in various fields, including television, films, and opera, among others.

With four films in the top 10 highest-grossing Australian films of all time, he is one of the country's most prominent directors. Projects like Red Curtain Trilogy, Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby, and Strictly Ballroom the Musical define his career.

Meanwhile, the golden maknae is actively promoting his debut album and recently delivered an electrifying performance at the Citi Concert Series 2023, showcasing songs like Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You. He surprised fans with a live performance at TSX Times Square and drew a massive crowd that couldn't get enough of the historic performance.

Fans took to social media to praise how the surprise performance made them happy, and they were excited to see the idol enjoying himself at the recent concert.

GOLDEN has officially become the biggest opening week for any album by an Asian act on Spotify, surpassing 195 million streams.