Superstar singer Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The songstress was leading with 11 nominations at the 2025 Grammys, winning three awards. This brought her total Grammy tally to 35.

As news of her win went viral, internet users were quick to react.

This has to be a joke."

Many commented with the name of the artist they thought should have won

"Billie deserved the win," one wrote.

"So we all know Chappell and Sabrina got robbed right," another added.

"damn jay z strikes again..." a user commented.

Others came to her defense or praised her win.

"If anyone says that “Jay Z paid for this” or “it’s because of Jay Z’s speech,” you are being inherently racist and misogynistic!" an exasperated user wrote.

"AS MOTHER DESERVES," another remarked.

"finally got aoty after being robbed so many times," a person stated.

Grammy 2025 marks the first time Beyoncé took home the Album of the Year

Beyoncé's project beat Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Taylor Swift’s TTPD, Charli XCX’s Brat, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, André 3000’s New Blue Sun, and Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4 to win Album of the Year Grammy. This is the first time she has taken home the honor.

The award was presented by the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her mother on stage. While accepting the award, the singer stated:

"I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer."

Including Sunday's ceremony, Queen Bey's overall Grammy nominations tally comes to 99, making her the most nominated artist. Additionally, with a total of 35 career wins, she is also the most awarded artist in Grammy history.

The Halo hitmaker continued to dedicate her award to Linda Martell, the first commercially successful Black female country music artist.

Earlier during the ceremony, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter won a Grammy for Best Country Album, making her the first Black female artist to take the prize, as well as Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Miley Cyrus for their collab II Most Wanted.

Cowboy Carter is the eighth studio album by Beyoncé. It dropped in March 2024 and has since gained critical and commercial success. It peaked at the top spot on US Top Country Albums, US Folk Albums, and Billboard 200. All 23 tracks from the project debuted on the Hot 100.

The Americana and Country-themed project is the second of a planned trilogy, beginning with 2022's Renaissance. It features several lesser-known Black country artists like Tiara Kennedy, Brittney Spencer, and Shaboozey.

The 2025 Grammys were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They can be streamed via CBS and Paramount+.

