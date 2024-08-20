"This is just embarrassing now" — Internet reacts to TikToker NPC Miles Morales recording video on a store's top shelf

On August 20, a video of NPC Miles Morales was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by an account handle named @scubaryan_. In the video, the TikToker could be seen making his videos while standing on the top of a shelf of a store. Soon, a woman who seemed like an employee of the store noticed Morales and asked him to come down and even threatened to call the cops.

The TikToker, however, answered by saying:

"I'm doing my own thing."

The video garnered massive attention from netizens who flooded the comment sections with their take on the TikToker and his actions. Here are some of the online responses:

A user reacted to NPC Miles Morales' video, (Photo via @dayrochacon_/X)

One user wrote:

"Bro will do anything but get a real job😭."

"He probably did this at his job till someone noticed 😭," read a tweet.

"He got all the way up there with a tripod too 😭," commented another user.

Several other netizens expressed their views on social media. One user wrote:

"Idk why this made me laugh so hard."

"No way this dude said nah Imma do my own thing😂," added a tweet.

"Laugh all you want but he's making good money," mentioned another netizen.

For the unversed, NPC Miles Morales, aka Malik Ambersley, became famous after the character of Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

NPC Miles Morales was reportedly arrested earlier this month

Malik Ambersley was allegedly taken into custody on August 9, 2024, after he reportedly got involved in a physical altercation. The arrest happened shortly before he prepared to go live for his audience. The footage of his arrest has gone viral and is easily available online. Along with that, videos of the fight had also made it to the internet and received massive attention. No further information about the incident has been made available as of now.

It was, however, unclear as to why the altercation broke out in the first place. Several netizens reacted to the brawl and the arrest. While some expressed concerns, some had a more humorous take on the entire situation.

Ambersley has often been seen recording videos in public places. UNILAD reported that recently in one of such videos, he came across a drunk man who ended up puking on his camera.

The outlet further reported that the TikToker's fans had further urged him to shoot the videos using a green screen, instead of doing the same in public places. In the recently released video, Ambersley could be seen standing on the topmost shelf of the store. Someone apparently filmed him standing there while he was busy recording his own videos.

While several people made fun of him and his tactics, many pointed out that he was quite rich. In the video, while the store worker asked him to get down, he didn't seem to get much impacted by that. It is unclear if he was finally allowed to record in the store or not.

