⁠"This is shady": Georgia restaurant slammed for charging customers $20 for live band performance 

Social media users were left furious when many netizens posted about a Georgia restaurant, Katch Kitchen & Cocktails, charging a fee of $20 for a live performance being held at the restaurant. Many complained about how they were forced to pay the fee, reflected in the bill, even though they had visited the restaurant to dine.

11Alive reported that Smith, a visitor at the Georgia restaurant, was left shocked when he saw an extra charge of $20 on his bill. Smith said,

"We went out to Katch, it's a restaurant around the corner from my office, in Tucker. I looked at the receipt, and there was a band fee and entertainment band fee, and I was like, that's a little weird."

However, the Georgia restaurant’s spokesperson explained how these charges are “customary” whenever live performances occur. As the picture of the receipt floated on social media, many voiced their opinions about overcharging, and one even called it “shady.”

Social media users left surprised as a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Katch is a fine-dining restaurant in Georgia known for its modern dishes and elaborate Sunday brunches. The restaurant is located in the Northlake Parkway area of the city.

Extra charge by Georgia restaurant for live band in the bill leaves the masses anguished: Social media users’ reactions explored

A social media user posted an image of the bill from his visit to Katch, a restaurant in Georgia, on February 15, 2024, where the customer was charged an extra $20 for the live band performing in the restaurant.

Social media users left surprised as a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

As the news went viral on social media, it sparked a lot of reactions from the masses, who were left angry and confused as to why the restaurant did not take charge at the gate if it was mandatory for all.

As an X user, @DailyLoud posted about the same on the platform. Here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users were left surprised when a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users were left surprised when a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users were left surprised when a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users were left surprised when a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users were left surprised when a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users left surprised as a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users left surprised as a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users were left surprised as a restaurant forcefully set the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users were left surprised when a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

Social media users left surprised as a restaurant forcefully charged the customers $20 for a Live Band performance. (Image via @DailyLoud/X)

While Katch has not given any official statement, social media users continue to bash the Georgia eating outlet for the live band entertainment fee.