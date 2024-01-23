"This has trump written all over it”: Internet reacts to fake Joe Biden AI robocall encouraging New Hampshire residents not to vote

Residents of New Hampshire have recently received robocalls posing as President Joe Biden's AI voice, telling them not to cast their ballots in Tuesday's presidential primary and to save it for the general election in November.

CNN examined the call's audio recording from the Nomorobo anti-robocall software. Their tracking information points to a high call volume. However, it's unclear who called from this number.

On Monday, January 22, 2024, the Attorney General's Office of New Hampshire announced that it was looking into the claims of the alleged robocall that mimicked President Joe Biden's voice. Digitally changed, Biden's voice can be heard saying:

“Republicans have been trying to push non-partisan and Democratic voters to participate in their primary. What a bunch of malarkey."

The voice further said:

“We know the value of voting Democratic when our votes count. It’s important that you save your vote for the November election. We’ll need your help in electing Democrats up and down the ticket. Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again.”

Meanwhile, once the news and the recording were made public on X by user @LongTimeHistory, they garnered wild reactions from other X users.

Joe Biden’s recent fake AI robocall garnered netizens’ reactions

Netizens react to the audio message (Image via Facebook/Joe Biden)

After the President's recent fake AI robocall went viral, the Office of the Attorney General for New Hampshire announced that it is looking into the matter. In the state's primary election, the voice is heard advising people not to cast their votes.

Biden's voice can be heard in the call tape that The Associated Press examined. The phone message on the robocall starts with, "What a bunch of malarkey," which is one of Biden's previous favorite phrases. It then advises the listener to "save your vote for the election in November."

An unidentified man's voice at the end of the call further tells the listener to call a local number in New Hampshire for any further issues. As per CNN, the call seemed to be using spoofing, which is a prevalent technique in fraudulent robocalling that modifies caller ID data to display a fictitious phone number, hiding the caller's actual identity.

According to Attorney General John Formella, the recorded message using Joe Biden's voice, which was given to several voters on Sunday, seems to be an unlawful attempt to obstruct and discourage voting.

The Guardian has reported that according to him, voters "should disregard the contents of this message entirely."

The investigation was prompted by a complaint submitted by Kathy Sullivan, whose personal mobile phone number appeared on the callers' ID screens. As per The Guardian, Sullivan further said that anyone responsible for a robocall that mimicked Joe Biden's voice and urged Democrats not to cast ballots in Tuesday's primary vote should be punished.

She stated that they needed to face "the fullest extent of punishment" for trying to launch "an attack on democracy" in the first place.

On the other hand, as soon as the recorded voice and the news were made public, internet users took to the comment section of Long Time History’s X post to react to the entire incident.

The final message included Kathy Sullivan's phone number. Sullivan is the former head of the New Hampshire Democratic Party and currently manages a super PAC that is backing the effort to get New Hampshire Democrats to put Biden's name on the primary ballot.