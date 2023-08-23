"This wants to be Dune so badly"- New Rebel Moon trailer sparks Star Wars and Dune comparisons 

After a long period of anticipation, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon finally dropped a trailer ahead of its upcoming release at the end of 2023. The vibrant, stylistic trailer manages to capture the essence of Snyder's revered filmmaking, drawing many positive responses across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

However, according to some fans, there is one slight problem with Rebel Moon — its resemblance to classic sci-fi films like Star Wars and modern takes like Dune. Despite the stylistic similarity to Snyder's earlier works, fans have pointed out these similarities on X.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins, among others. It will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

Fans make Star Wars comparisons as Rebel Moon trailer drops online

While Rebel Moon's setting and characters, especially side characters, resemble those of Star Wars, it is not really Zack Snyder's fault. The film was originally written as an extension to the famed George Lucas franchise but was later updated to be a stand-alone project.

While the Star Wars references are understandable, fans have also heavily compared the film to Dune, a modern sci-fi masterpiece that also draws heavily from older works.

Here are some reactions to the trailer:

Despite these comparisons, fans are impressed with the project's visual style. The film will likely benefit from the cult fanbase that Snyder has crafted for himself around the globe.

Rebel Moon was shot as a two-part film, with only the first premiering on December 22, 2023. The second part will premiere on Netflix later.