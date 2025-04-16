"This will be a lot of fun": Internet reacts to stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosting 2025 Emmys

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has officially been announced as the host of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The awards ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Viewers will also be able to stream the telecast live and on demand through Paramount+. The announcement was confirmed by Variety on April 16, 2025, and has already sparked strong reactions online from fans and viewers.

Nate Bargatze, known for his clean and relatable comedy, expressed his gratitude in an official statement to Variety:

"It's a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I'm beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world."

The 2025 Emmys will be the comedian's first time hosting a major televised awards show, though he has worked with CBS in the past.

The announcement prompted a wave of positive reactions online, particularly from fans of Nate Bargatze's comedy.

"This will be a lot of fun. He, Conan, and Glazer are gonna make award shows great again," one Reddit user commented.

Internet reacts to stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosting 2025 Emmys(Image via @u/nevertoomuchthought / Reddit)

"His stand up is great. Very family friendly and clean while still being hilarious," another user remarked.

"It's funny, after he hosted SNL the first time I was really impressed by him so I watched all of his stand-up specials in couple days and laughed my a*s off. It wasn't until later that I saw someone refer to him as a "clean" comic, and it didn't even register to me that was his type of humor. He's very good, and he'll be perfect for the Emmys," a Reddit user wrote.

Fans largely praised Nate Bargatze's clean and relatable comedy, calling him a perfect fit for the Emmys, though a few viewers admitted they were unfamiliar with him. Many highlighted his rapid rise and previous work as reasons for excitement.

"Maybe I'm OOTL but he seems to have had a really fast rise to fame," a Reddit user noted.

"No one cares don't know who he is," an X user wrote.

"Nate Bargatze's humor will light up the Emmys stage," another X user commented.

Nate Bargatze's Emmy hosting follows viral success, Netflix specials, and CBS collaborations

Expand Tweet

According to Variety, as one of the leading touring comedians, Nate Bargatze has gained significant popularity. In 2024, he became the top-earning stand-up comedian worldwide by selling more than 1.2 million tickets. His stand-up specials rose to six through his career and he recently published Your Friend, Nate Bargatze on Netflix in early 2024.

His earlier special, The Greatest Average American, also on Netflix, earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. He gained further mainstream recognition when he hosted Saturday Night Live twice. One of his sketches from the show, "Washington's Dream," became a viral moment in 2023 for its creative take on America's system of measurements.

This Emmy hosting role isn't Bargatze's first partnership with CBS. In December 2024, he headlined Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas, a holiday special filmed at the Grand Ole Opry, as stated by Us Weekly.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego also praised the selection. In a statement provided to Variety, he said,

"Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe."

He added that the Academy is excited to "leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year's Emmy telecast."

As stated by Variety, the Emmy Award nominations for 2025 will be unveiled on July 15, according to the announced date. The Creative Arts Emmy ceremony will take place between September 6 and 7 before the broadcast of the main event on September 14. These events typically honor technical achievements and guest performances on television.

Bargatze devotes his time to preparing for the Emmy Awards while simultaneously promoting his forthcoming book Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind, which will be published on May 6, 2025.

