"Thought he was with Sabrina": Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kiss at Coachella 2023 in viral video, send fans into a frenzy

Videos of pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing and getting cozy at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival on Friday, April 14, 2023, in California are going viral on social media.

The 24-year-old Stitches singer met 26-year-old Cabello in 2014 through a mutual friend when the two were newcomers in the industry. The two musicians were friends for several years before rumors of their romance started flying around in July 2019 when they released their steamy single, Senorita.

Shawn Mendes confirmed their relationship in September 2019.

best of shawn @postsmendes shawn and camila cabello at coachella. shawn and camila cabello at coachella. https://t.co/vYTKwUji9u

However, the pair eventually announced their break-up in November 2021. In an interview with New Music Daily, the Havana singer revealed they called it quits because of a "shift in their priorities," with each wanting to focus on their respective careers. In a joint statement, the two stated:

"Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever."

As news of the couple's breakup spread, fans of the two were devastated and took to social media to express their disappointment. Many hoped for the two to reunite in the future.

As such, the aforementioned videos left netizens overjoyed and excited. However, many were also left confused as there were rumors of Mendes dating singer Sabrina Carpenter.

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @taylorsdxylight)

"I'm happy for them": Internet users react to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Coachella outing

Fans were quick to respond to the news of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello being spotted together. Many shared their reactions and expressed their excitement. They were really happy for the two and called them "cute." Some shared their comments with the hashtag, #shawmila.

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @lovenarryxoxo)

Others were not so happy. Many remarked that it is never a good idea to get back with your former lover.

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @hijackya)

Here are a few more comments seen on Twitter:

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @SkyNineO13)

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @BaddieEkan)

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @BejeweledAmala)

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @ethann0901)

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @salvation_010)

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @cowboylikebett)

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @shamelessszl)

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @lookupatshwn)

A comment about the development (Image via Twitter/ @badkindofcbello)

Despite the many ups and downs in Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello's relationship, fans believe that they share a deep love for each other. Even after their breakup, the two pop stars have remained friends. In April 2022, Mendes told Ryan Seacrest:

"I loved Camila first for so many years and that’s never gonna change."

Cabello was reportedly last seen dating Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch in June 2022 as they were spotted holding hands. However, the two split this February. Meanwhile, Mendes was linked with Sabrina Carpenter. However, the 24-year-old denied it.

Both Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes are yet to comment on the news.

Poll : 0 votes