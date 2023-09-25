Thundercat 2024 UK and Ireland tour: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Fans of the Grammy Award-winning artist Thundercat are excited as he announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2024. The upcoming tour will have a series of thrilling performances for fans across the region.

It is all set to give an electrifying performance starting at the O2 Academy in Glasgow. Thundercat will then take his musical performances to other cities, including Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol, and Wolverhampton. The artist will treat his audiences to his signature blend of genre-defying music.

The tour also has residency shows at London's KOKO venue, where Thundercat will take the stage from April 3 to April 6, 2024. The London dates are sure to be a highlight of the tour.

Thundercat's 2024 UK and Ireland tour promises to be a musical journey filled with unforgettable moments. Fans are especially excited as the identity of the opening support act is still a closely guarded secret, only heightening fans' anticipation for the tour.

Presale tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 am local time. Meanwhile, the general sale will go on sale on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10 am local time. All the tickets are currently available to purchase via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the musical artist's social media handles to stay updated with the tour.

Thundercat's 2024 UK and Ireland tour will begin in Glasglow and end in London

The Grammy Award-winner is set to kick off his tour on March 25, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. This will be followed by him performing in multiple cities across the UK and Ireland. The singer will then wrap his tour up with four consecutive concerts in London from April 3 to April 6, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 25, 2024 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

March 25, 2024 – Dublin, Vicar Street

March 25, 2024 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

March 25, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle

March 25, 2024 – Bristol, Bristol Beacon

March 25, 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic at the Halls

April 3, 2024 – London, KOKO

April 4, 2024 – London, KOKO

April 5, 2024 – London, KOKO

April 6, 2024 – London, KOKO

Thundercat is an accomplished American musician from Los Angeles. He initially gained prominence as a member of the crossover thrash band Suicidal Tendencies. However, his solo career has been equally remarkable, marked by the release of four individual studio albums.

The singer is particularly renowned for his collaborative efforts with producer Flying Lotus and contributions to Kendrick Lamar's acclaimed 2015 album, To Pimp a Butterfly.

In 2020, he solidified his musical career with the release of his fourth studio album, It Is What It Is. The album didn't just receive critical acclamation but also secured him a Grammy Award in the Best Progressive R&B Album category.