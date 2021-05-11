TikToker JauncyDev accused of "manipulating" women by ex-girlfriend who claims he "cheated" on her 

Jonny Devaney, more widely known as "jauncydev" on TikTok, has recently come under fire for allegedly cheating on his ex-girlfriend with multiple women. His ex-girlfriend, YouTuber and TikToker, Kristina Maione, has posted a TikTok video exposing JauncyDev and his way of manipulating women.

JauncyDev is known for his skits, as well as his TikToks that allow users to imagine what kind of human certain dog breeds would be. It has become a popular shtick on TikTok as many have recreated it. JauncyDev's TikTok has amassed almost 25 million views with a following of 1 million.

JauncyDev and His Alleged Manipulation

Kristina Maiore, a YouTuber and TikTok who posts social and political commentary, recently made a TikTok video about how JauncyDev manipulated her and cheated on her with multiple women, all while potentially exposing them to COVID-19.

Kristina stated that Jonny told her,

"his mom used to have cancer like my mom used to have cancer and that he needed to be really covid safe too".

Unbeknownst to her, JauncyDev was seeing many women simultaneously, putting them all at risk of Covid-19.

Another user in the comments was quick to add to the accusation, mentioning how Jonny had also just recently broken up with her friend without a justifying cause. After finding this out, many women who were also seeing Jonny came forward to share their stories.

According to Kristina in the video she posted, JauncyDev

"weaponized his depression and trauma as a way to manipulate girls."

Additionally, after Kristina and the other women confronted JauncyDev about his manipulation and cheating, he blocked them all entirely.

TikTok Users against JauncyDev

Former fans of JauncyDev did not hide their reactions once Kristina had exposed him. Many were quick to leave harsh comments on his most recent TikToks and on his social media accounts, while many were confused as to why he had stopped posting after April.

JauncyDev otherwise known as Jonny has yet to respond. His latest TikTok was posted on April 30th, 2021. Kristina, on the other hand, has yet to say more about the situation.

