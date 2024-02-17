"To help a supposed billionaire pay for his crimes": Donald Trump GoFundMe sparks mass ridicule online

Donald Trump recently appeared for a trial related to a fraud case and has been ordered to pay $350 million as a fine. This is linked to a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James, who claimed that the former US president submitted financial statements through which he could acquire loans and insurance at affordable rates, as per CNN.

In between all these, Elena Cardone launched a GoFundMe page for Trump. The page description states that Elena is a "supporter of American values and an advocate for justice." The page aims to collect funds worth $355 million.

The GoFundMe page link has gone viral on various social media platforms, and netizens have shared their reactions, with one of them writing that launching it is similar to helping a "supposed billionaire pay for his crimes." The page has collected donations worth $35,569 until now.

According to NBC News, Judge Arthur Engoron gave the verdict in the fraud case. Donald Trump is now restricted from joining any New York corporation or legal firm as an "officer or director" for around three years, and his company also cannot appeal for a loan. Arthur additionally stated that Trump is "facing accountability" because he lied and cheated.

Netizens react to the viral GoFundMe page for Donald Trump on X

As mentioned, a GoFundMe page for Donald Trump has been trending everywhere. The title reads that the page seeks donations for the "unjust judgment" towards Trump. Netizens have already begun posting reactions to the page on X.

The page description mentioned that the legal battles are a way to attack Trump, and it questions the role of law and justice. It says that the legal cases are trying to keep Trump silent while he is working for the "strength, prosperity, and security" of America.

"In standing with Trump, we're not just supporting an individual; we're upholding the cause of every patriot who believes in the fight against a system that increasingly seeks to penalize dissent and curb our freedoms."

CNN reported that Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Donald Trump's sons to pay $4 million, and they are not allowed to work as New York executives for the next two years.

While speaking to reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump criticized the decision, saying he would appeal it. His attorneys are also planning to do the same, and they have already slammed the way Arthur was reviewing the case.