Tom Hanks 'warns' fans about AI version of him used in dental plan ad without his consent 

With so much discussion around the use of AI, which is been used to recreate and replicate almost anything and anyone, Tom Hanks has recently made a bold claim that brings up the topic of the unwarranted use of AI. As per Hanks, an AI version of his likeness is being used by a Dental Ad plan seen on social media.

Using his social media handle, Hanks warned fans that he had "nothing to do with it." This is just another example of how people, especially actors whose voices and images are available all over the internet can now be easily replicated and used for any purpose.

This also brings back the conversation of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which continues to rage on with actors still on strike against big studios for trying to own their likenesses and use them in any way they please.

The use of AI to replicate Tom Hanks in dental ad represents everything wrong with the idea of AI replication

While AI is arguably the most discussed and debated thing right now, this little incident of some dental company using Tom Hanks' image and voice to advertise their product paints a picture of what is wrong with the idea of owning someone's likeness.

After seeing this ad that Hanks never did, he wrote on his Instagram handle:

"There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me, I have nothing to do with it."

Of course, in this case, Tom Hanks has the right to sue the company and or take any legal action he deems fit, but if studios try to take the images legally, or by claiming the likeness of an actor represented in any of the studio's films, AI will be able to replicate and create deep fakes of any actors around the world.

Hanks was also among the actors who had voiced their concerns about this technology earlier.

Tom Hanks spoke about the dangers and challenges of this AI replication on the Adam Buxton podcast in May. He said:

"We saw this coming, we saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones from inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. That has only grown a billion-fold since then and we see it everywhere,... Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deepfake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on."

This also further highlights the importance of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which will definitely take some time to resolve.