Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan announce pregnancy

Too Hot to Handle season 1 star Francesca Farago and her partner Jesse Sullivan recently took to social media to give fans a special update. In an Instagram post, the reality star and her TikToker partner noted that they were pregnant.

The couple have been open about Francesca undergoing IVF treatment in the past and said they wanted to bring fans along "for the win."

"I'm still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Too Hot To Handle's Francesca and partner Jesse want to have a baby before they get married

The Too Hot to Handle star Francesca and her partner Jesse Sullivan met in 2021 and were unofficially involved with one another before the reality star filmed Netflix's Perfect Match.

They first got to know one another when Francesca hosted a TikTok event for Pride Month and Jesse and his son, Arlo, participated in the same. While in conversation with The Things, Jesse opened up about the beginning of their relationship and noted that the two "just couldn't get enough of one another."

By the time the Netflix show aired, the two were already a couple and in May 2023, the Too Hot to Handle star announced that they were engaged on Instagram. Later in the year, Francesca expressed her desire to get married in a year and told People Magazine that they were still in the early stages of planning for their big day.

Francesca also praised her fiancé during the conversation and said that she loved how caring and thoughtful Jesse was. She said that her fiancé put her and her needs first and took care of her.

Since Jesse is a trans man, the engaged couple chose to expand their family through IVF and kept fans in the loop. In September 2023, the Too Hot to Handle contestant took to social media to share the results of their IVF.

"Jesse & I just got our IVF results back and we couldn't be happier. My heart goes out to all the parents who've gone through this journey because it's extremely overwhelming."

During People's Choice Awards 2024, the Too Hot to Handle star and Jesse spoke to People Magazine about their upcoming wedding and said that they would like to welcome a baby before they get married.

Francesca said they wanted a huge wedding and thought it would be "cute" if they had a baby in their arms. The Netflix star added that she hoped they could have a baby first and "the big wedding" after.

Jesse also shared the news on TikTok.

"We're pregnant! It's been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV (International Transgender Day of Visibility) was the perfect day to let you in on our celebration."

Jesse praised his fiancée and said that he was so proud of her for fighting through it and said that he falls "more in love with her every day."

Fans can watch Fransesca on Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, both of which are available to stream on Netflix.