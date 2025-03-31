"Too much of an age gap"- Netizens react as video of altercation between Boston Richey and his girlfriend goes viral

Rapper Boston Richey sparked criticism after a video of his altercation with girlfriend Tatiana Chanell began circulating online. On Sunday, March 30, 2025, several social media accounts shared a clip showing Richey yelling at the 19-year-old.

The video showed Richey snatching away Titiana's phone amid a heated conversation. While the exact cause and details of the incident remain unclear, things took a turn when the One Hit Wonder hitmaker got aggressive, prompting his friends to intervene.

As the video went viral, internet users were quick to express their shock. Referencing the age dynamics of their relationship, one commented:

"He's 28 and she's 19, too much of an age gap."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoomteens)

Many continued to slam Boston Richey for his behavior.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoomteens)

Some came to his defense:

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoomteens)

Last year, netizens accused Boston Richey of p*dophilia after a post by Tatiana Chanell implying she turned 18 went viral

Boston Richey first drew backlash for dating Tatiana Chanell last year after the latter shared a birthday post suggesting she had just turned 18. In January 2024, the model welcomed her birthday with a lingerie photoshoot. The post featured a cake that read "legal," implying she celebrated her 18th birthday.

Netizens were quick to accuse the rapper of p*dophilia, as it meant he began dating Chanell before she was of legal age. It is worth noting that Richey was 26 at the time.

According to a report by XXL Magazine, in February 2024, during a boat trip with Tatiana Chanell, the rapper hopped on a livestream to clarify her age. Richey can be heard saying to the camera:

"Bro, she 18? This girl 23."

However, he offered no proof backing up his claim. Notably, the model's age on Famous Birthday reads 19 years.

Per the outlet, Chanell's mother came to the defense of their relationship in an Instagram story shared in January. She wrote:

"Why y’all h*es so pressed about my daughter? Y’all weird AF," adding, "Y’all know absolutely nothing about me and damn sure don’t know sh*t about my daughter. And I damn sure ain’t clearing sh*t up!!

In December of the same year, Boston Richey's ex-girlfriend, Aire Jay, accused him of being a "child m*lester and a creep who exposes girl(s)" on X. She claimed that the Tallahassee emcee had allegedly sent out an explicit video of her, which eventually reached her.

She shared screenshots of an alleged text exchange with Boston Richey, claiming he sent the video to brag, as it was his "favorite," and even offered Aire money as an apology.

This was not the only time Richey has come under public scrutiny. Back in 2023, during his verse on XXL Freshman Cypher, he bragged about an incestuous relationship with his cousin, rapping:

"Always been a freaky jit, trying to f*ck my cousin under the covers."

Real Boston Richey, real name Jalen Taheen Foster, is a rapper from Tallahassee, Florida. He is signed to Future's label, Freebandz. Some of his hits include Help Me, The Type, Bullseye, and On Site.

Neither Boston Richey nor Tatiana Chanell has publicly addressed the heated altercation. Rumors suggesting Chanell was pressing charges for the alleged assault have been circulating online. However, they remain unverified.

