Travis Wittlake accident: Fundraiser raises over $60,000 as Oregon State wrestler critically injured while working on truck

The wrestling community is rallying behind Travis Wittlake, a wrestling athlete at Oregon State who was injured on January 7, 2024, while working on his Dodge pickup. Travis suffered multiple injuries after a Dodge pickup crushed his leg and body while he was lying underneath the truck. Jenny Forbes, a community member and lifetime wrestler, set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Travis's treatment.

Detailing the incident in the fundraising page, Forbes said Travis Wittlake was lying underneath his Dodge pickup, working to take a lift off of the truck when the jack gave way, causing the truck to fall on the wrestler, crushing his leg and body.

The page said that while Travis’ injuries were not life-threatening, he will have a very long road to recovery. The GoFundMe urged people to donate to help his family pay for the medical costs.

“His family could use our support as there were four total medical transports including a flight to Salem as well as extensive surgery that will require a great deal of rehabilitation We are hoping that through this account we can help them with the medical expenses that are not covered by insurance."

After the accident, Travis was airlifted from Southwest Oregon to Salem Hospital. He sustained a compound fracture in his leg and multiple other breaks, as well as many compression fractures in his lumbar vertebrae.

In response to the GoFundMe account urging people to donate in the wake of Travis Wittlake’s accident, hundreds of people swarmed the page to support the Oregon State Wrestler.

The page asking for $100,000 has raised over $60,000 from five hundred donors. Several people also flooded the comments with an outpouring of love and support for the injured wrestler. A donor, Jerme Heist, who has been part of the wrestling community for decades, wrote:

“Wrestling is a special community. I’ve been part of the wrestling community, more like a family, for 60 years and just wanted to reach out to help a “family member” with his recovery and rehab. Best wishes and prayers!!!”

Another donor, Aaron Soloman, who appeared to know Travis, wrote that he watched athletes dominate the sport and found him inspiring.

“Travis was one of my biggest role models as a wrestler and looked up to him, and enjoyed watching him dominate on the mat and will continue to watch him dominate on the mat.”

Several others echoed the statement and shared their thoughts and prayers hoping for a speedy recovery.

Travis Wittlake reportedly graduated from Standout Marshfield High School before going on to wrestle for Oregon State.