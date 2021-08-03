Trisha Paytas set to appear in the next season of American Horror Story, leaving the internet divided 

Trisha Paytas will allegedly star in the next season of American Horror Story. According to a TikTok that Paytas recently created, they refer to being asked to be on a television show depicting the mother of a high school student.

Trisha Paytas then responded to a comment that read: "Is it true you're gonna be in AHS," by showing a green screen video of several superimposed shots of Trisha Paytas dancing over the background set from American Horror Story's second season "Asylum" while the season song "Dominique" plays in the background.

This will not be Trisha Paytas's first appearance as an actor. Originally, according to sources, Paytas moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. They were depicted in 2011's To Get Her, 2012's Wanderlust and 2013's Lola's Love Shack.

Trisha Paytas also appeared on UK reality show Big Brother in 2017. Paytas also appeared in Eminem's 2009 music video for "We Made You."

While Paytas has an extensive acting background, many fans are divided over the possibility of their appearance in the tenth season titled "Double Feature."

Paytas's posts, along with a tweet they liked, have been shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and have received over a thousand likes and forty-five comments.

Fans react to Trisha Paytas's possible appearance on AHS

Following the post on Instagram, fans were divisive about the possibility of Trisha Paytas acting on American Horror Story. While some users were excited to see Paytas on television, others were not surprised.

One user specifically commented:

"Honestly I love what AHS has done with all their celebrity cameos."

However, another user stated:

"She IS the american horror story."

Some users claimed that Trisha Paytas's alleged "two-faced" nature is what is scariest, making them perfect for the role.

One user said:

"She sure knows how to stab ppl in the back. That's for sure."

Fans on Twitter were also divided about the possible announcement of Trisha Paytas on American Horror Story. At the time of writing, "Trisha Paytas AHS" began trending on the "Explore" Tab of Twitter, and the phrase has received over 75 tweets.

There’s a rumor going around that Trisha Paytas is gonna be in the new season of AHS…if that’s true I’m gonna stop watching the show 😭 — Gabby (@DiscoWitchyy) August 1, 2021

trisha paytas when she got casted for ahs : pic.twitter.com/KMIhvDnrEJ — lfl stan| main is r worded (@uzidelrey) August 1, 2021

I’ve been an actual die hard AHS fan from the beginning but I’m telling you right now if they really cast Trisha Paytas in this new season I will drop it so hard and never look back — B (@Brew_Stew) August 1, 2021

Ahs season 10: Trisha paytas — yeti (@satanic_yeti) August 2, 2021

Idc trisha paytas would be iconic in ahs all tho she is problematic that girl is stunning and I think she would fit in it perfectly — Sure (@Charxt8) August 1, 2021

Trisha paytas in AHS would be so funny I know it's going to be a shitshow but its probably going to be funny pic.twitter.com/6nL2vNifdl — َ (@chanelcoven) August 1, 2021

I heard Trisha paytas is gonna be on the new season of AHS — amicable breakup (@somalihottie) August 2, 2021

American Horror Story's tenth season, titled "Double Feature", is set to premiere on August 25th. There has been no confirmation of whether or not Trisha Paytas will make an appearance on the FX show.

