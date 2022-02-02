Where to watch True Dating Stories? Release date, cast, and more

Multiple platforms are bringing back True Dating Stories, a series of intriguing and fun anecdotes about people's dating experiences. The concept of dating is quite relatable which is why the show is set to return with its season 3. The latest trailer of the series suggests that this season, too, viewers are going to watch some of the weirdest stories of people meeting up.

It features some of the most unbelievable, emotional, funny, and disgusting dating stories. The experienced people recreate their memorable dating experiences and describe it whole-heartedly.

Where to watch True Dating Stories?

The series focuses on the worst dates ever. It is a great way to entertain people and give viewers an idea of the red flags when they are seeing someone. The show is available on multiple platforms.

Viewers in Canada can watch it on CBC Gem. The ones in the United States can watch the show on Fuse TV and Fuse+.The dating series can also be heard on CBC Podcasts, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. True Dating Stories premieres February 2, 2022 at 10:00 pm ET/PT on CBC Gem, Fuse Tv, and Fuse+.

The show is produced by LaRue Entertainment and created by Andy King and Matt King. It will return with its creative directors Zack Russell, Allison Johnston, Darrell Faria, Samantha MacAdam, and also with an all new face, Vanessa Magic.

The writers for this season are Emma Malm, Kayla Lorette, Amber-Sekowan Daniels, Cassie Cao, and Nour Hadidi. Andy King, Allison Johnston, Tyler Metcalf, Tinu Sinha, Emily Skeffington, Andrew Ferguson, and Matt King are going to be the producers for this season.

More on True Dating Stories

True Dating Stories has won great recognition for its quirky concept that easily connects with the audience. In 2020, the show was nominated for Best Web Program or Series: Non-Fiction at The Canadian Academy Awards. Allison Johnston was also nominated for Best Direction, Web Program or Series.

The series was also nominated under Documentary & Factual - Web Non Fiction category at the Rockie Awards in 2020.

Edited by Sabika