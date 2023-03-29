“Truly disturbing”: Trans Rights or Else shirts on Amazon spark outrage in wake of Nashville shooting 

A collection of “Trans Rights or Else” T-shirts available for sale on Amazon sparked major outrage on social media in the wake of the Nashville school shooting. Reports suggest that the 28-year-old deceased shooter, Audrey Hale, reportedly identified as trans.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence, mass shooting and transphobia. Reader discretion is advised.

The controversial T-shirts on Amazon were mostly black in color and contained a series of multi-colored assault rifle images printed on the front alongside the phrase, “Trans Rights or Else.”

The content on the shirts triggered several people following the Nashville school shooting incident, and many took to social media to dub the clothing item as “disturbing”:

Media personality Oli London said that the message on the shirt appeared like a “clear threat of violence” and did not represent a “kind [or] inclusive movement”:

Oli London @OliLondonTV



Oli London @OliLondonTV

One of the Popular Mottos amongst Trans Activists is "Trans Rights or Else" with guns emblazoned on their shirts in a clear threat of violence to anyone who dares oppose their beliefs!This is not a 'kind' 'inclusive' movement. This is a Terrorist Organisation and should be…

Meanwhile, some users also called out Amazon and Jeff Bezos for providing a platform to enable sales of a controversial product amid rising concerns of gun violence in America:

Matt Wallace @MattWallace888 Jeff Bezos is allowing Amazon to keep selling Trans Rights Or Else T-Shirts after the mass shooting in Nashville by a transgender activist. Meanwhile Elon Musk for President shirts have been banned. Jeff Bezos is allowing Amazon to keep selling Trans Rights Or Else T-Shirts after the mass shooting in Nashville by a transgender activist. Meanwhile Elon Musk for President shirts have been banned. https://t.co/rjZsf1K35d

According to the Post Millennial, Amazon allegedly removed the controversial T-shirt collection from the platform following the online outrage.

In the wake of the Nashville shooting, cops revealed that Audrey Hale was reportedly trans. Although no details were available about their preferred pronouns or official names, reports suggest that the shooter was born female and started using he/him pronouns after coming out.

The shooter was originally named Audrey but eventually started using the name Aiden. They also signed as “Audrey (Aiden)” in a series of chilling messages sent to the suspect’s former teammate Averianna Patton just moments before the shooting.

Cinema Shogun @CinemaShogun Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale sent these messages to a friend before carrying out a targeted attack on the Covenant Christian School. Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale sent these messages to a friend before carrying out a targeted attack on the Covenant Christian School. https://t.co/KgTDn9BWle

The controversy surrounding the T-shirt came after Newsweek published an article in the wake of the shooting, calling out Tennessee lawmakers for banning drag shows for children instead of banning firearms.

Tennessee Republicans previously voted to ban drag shows for children and prohibit gender transition for individuals under the age of 18. The bill also prevents drag shows from being performed in certain areas. The law is reportedly set to go into effect on July 1.

While there is no reported equivalency between the bill, the tragic school shooting incident and the controversial t-shirt, the situation has been the subject of major online debate.

“Trans Rights or Else” T-shirts with rifle images spark controversy online

In the wake of the tragic shooting at Nashville’s Covenant Christian School by the now-deceased 28-year-old shooter Audrey Hale, a collection of T-shirts with printed assault rifle images alongside the phrase “Trans Rights or Else” sparked major controversy online.

While it is not known if the shirts were being sold on Amazon and other online shopping sites prior to the shooting incident, the content on the clothing item amid the ongoing gun violence crisis left several people disturbed.

Many also took to Twitter to condemn the content of the T-shirt:

Your mask is useless @idropFbombs Let me just say, if I see someone out in public wearing one of those shirts with guns that says "trans rights or else," it's going to be a bad day in hell for that abomination of a person. Let me just say, if I see someone out in public wearing one of those shirts with guns that says "trans rights or else," it's going to be a bad day in hell for that abomination of a person.

TracyRose1990 @1990TracyRose @TomFitton If everyone has a moment, please ask/demand that Amazon remove the "Trans Rights Or Else" tee shirt from their inventory. The demand comes with photos of guns on it & is a direct threat of murder. This shirt shouldn't be anywhere in ANY'S store inventory. @TomFitton If everyone has a moment, please ask/demand that Amazon remove the "Trans Rights Or Else" tee shirt from their inventory. The demand comes with photos of guns on it & is a direct threat of murder. This shirt shouldn't be anywhere in ANY'S store inventory. https://t.co/qYjOF3Y42d

Alora @AloraJade7 @shelondris @MHandjuggery @KatyMontgomerie Oli London @OliLondonTV



@dimensionhatros You have to admit. These trans folks wearing the "trans rights or else" shirts at events is NOT a good look lol

Mitch @Mitch59000 @MattWallace888 No more ordering from Amazon for me @MattWallace888 No more ordering from Amazon for me

Kem27 @kathlee93883549 @amazon @JeffBezos is Amazon seriously selling shirts that say “Trans rights or else” with images of Assault Rifles on them!?! I’m in disbelief. @amazon is supporting gun violence???? @amazon @JeffBezos is Amazon seriously selling shirts that say “Trans rights or else” with images of Assault Rifles on them!?! I’m in disbelief. @amazon is supporting gun violence????

Guillermo Aranda @Nopallicus @muichimotsu @I_Decided_That



Basic reasoning can't be that hard. @stillgray Yes. It's right there in the shirt: Believe as we do or else, I have these guns. That's a clear and direct threat of violence. Replace trans with any other group: White, Black, MAGA, Libs, Communists, etc., and it'll still be a threat.Basic reasoning can't be that hard. @muichimotsu @I_Decided_That @stillgray Yes. It's right there in the shirt: Believe as we do or else, I have these guns. That's a clear and direct threat of violence. Replace trans with any other group: White, Black, MAGA, Libs, Communists, etc., and it'll still be a threat.Basic reasoning can't be that hard.

Dr Stevie  @SteviestStevie @Rileyskitten1 It says, or else…. That shirt implicates you listen to trans people and their rights or get shot, that’s the issues here. The same issue would apply regardless of whoever’s rights are named at the top @Rileyskitten1 It says, or else…. That shirt implicates you listen to trans people and their rights or get shot, that’s the issues here. The same issue would apply regardless of whoever’s rights are named at the top

p. 💗🫧 @_girlmomx2_ The Nashville shooter LITERALLY was photographed with a shirt saying “Trans Rights or Else” with guns on the shirt. If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is… The Nashville shooter LITERALLY was photographed with a shirt saying “Trans Rights or Else” with guns on the shirt. If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is…

モンスター @PIxything If I see anyone wear that Trans Rights Or Else shirt after this, it’s gonna be on site. I’ll throw hands istg. If I see anyone wear that Trans Rights Or Else shirt after this, it’s gonna be on site. I’ll throw hands istg.

As criticism continued to pour in online, some users claimed that critics are focusing on the gender identity and pronouns of the shooter rather than the shooting incident and the concerns related to gun violence irrespective of the pronouns of the perpetrator:

Jose Soto @JOSESOT52417816



I know conservatives will use the pronoun stuff to attack trans people while totally ignoring what actually killed the kids. Serious question here: Did the trans pronoun killed the kids or was it the gun that the supposed trans shooter used?I know conservatives will use the pronoun stuff to attack trans people while totally ignoring what actually killed the kids. #Nashville #transphobia "Audry Hale" Serious question here: Did the trans pronoun killed the kids or was it the gun that the supposed trans shooter used?I know conservatives will use the pronoun stuff to attack trans people while totally ignoring what actually killed the kids. #Nashville #transphobia "Audry Hale"

Others also claimed that the identity of the Nashville shooter would allow some people to justify transphobia:

ℌ𝔬𝔩𝔡𝔣𝔞𝔰𝔱ℌ𝔬𝔪𝔦𝔢 @HoldfastHomie Gonna be a rough week for our trans homies. People gonna take this opportunity to equate being trans with being violent. People gonna cite "Be gay. Do crime" as a dogwhistle and hold up photos of that stupid "Trans Rights Or Else" shirt.



Check in on your trans homies this week. Gonna be a rough week for our trans homies. People gonna take this opportunity to equate being trans with being violent. People gonna cite "Be gay. Do crime" as a dogwhistle and hold up photos of that stupid "Trans Rights Or Else" shirt.Check in on your trans homies this week.

Sandy Ferguson he/him @revsandy01 Today is one of those days when I am ashamed of being identified as a Christian, as I witness many Christians in the US exploit the murder of children in Nashville to promote their transphobia agenda as they also indulge in their profound delusion of Christians being persecuted. Today is one of those days when I am ashamed of being identified as a Christian, as I witness many Christians in the US exploit the murder of children in Nashville to promote their transphobia agenda as they also indulge in their profound delusion of Christians being persecuted.

nicole/niki (32-33-6💙) (49-24❤️) @bluejaysplzwin it’s important people not use transphobia referring to the nashville shooting, but instead look at it as a horrible horrific event and the government needs to focus on actually doing something about this. it’s important people not use transphobia referring to the nashville shooting, but instead look at it as a horrible horrific event and the government needs to focus on actually doing something about this.

jason_jason_jason @JasonstvrGaming The Nashville shooting is a horrible tragedy perpetrated by a horrible soulless person. The next post I see that makes it a trans thing not only gets reported but also blocked. Im done seeing people on my tl who want to insert their homophobia and transphobia into these things. The Nashville shooting is a horrible tragedy perpetrated by a horrible soulless person. The next post I see that makes it a trans thing not only gets reported but also blocked. Im done seeing people on my tl who want to insert their homophobia and transphobia into these things.

Alexander Veal @AlexVeal8 Well, things didn't get better, what a surprise. Seriously though, now people are using the Nashville mass shooting to attack trans people, and in classic transphobia fashion, are saying that transgenderism is a mental issue. Well, things didn't get better, what a surprise. Seriously though, now people are using the Nashville mass shooting to attack trans people, and in classic transphobia fashion, are saying that transgenderism is a mental issue.

Meanwhile, some also condemned Audrey Hale for shedding bad light on the community through their actions:

pearlie • comms open 📌 @lonelyvoidboy the nashville school shooter is trans so get ready for a whole other wave of transphobia you’ve never seen before. glad they’re rotting in hell because they were so selfish as to commit this atrocious act and make the rest of us trans people look like we want everyone else dead the nashville school shooter is trans so get ready for a whole other wave of transphobia you’ve never seen before. glad they’re rotting in hell because they were so selfish as to commit this atrocious act and make the rest of us trans people look like we want everyone else dead

pearlie • comms open 📌 @lonelyvoidboy those children/teachers didn’t deserve to die at the hands of someone who’s supposed to promote love and acceptance and by god am i furious those children/teachers didn’t deserve to die at the hands of someone who’s supposed to promote love and acceptance and by god am i furious

pearlie • comms open 📌 @lonelyvoidboy and this is why we need gun control anyone who wants to argue with me can get sent to my blocklist amen! and this is why we need gun control anyone who wants to argue with me can get sent to my blocklist amen!

Evans E. 🏳️‍🌈⚧ 👨🏿‍🏫 #KingCharles'Angel @jomilleweb I guess @MailOnline was right. It’s true that the shooter at the Nashville Christian school today identifies as trans. But, I can assure that many transgender persons are not violent. It’s not a trans-thing. This is just a vile, https://t.co/ve1mvbrIdL… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I guess @MailOnline was right. It’s true that the shooter at the Nashville Christian school today identifies as trans. But, I can assure that many transgender persons are not violent. It’s not a trans-thing. This is just a vile, https://t.co/ve1mvbrIdL… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

marlin @157 sucks that the nashville shooter was trans because that’s just gonna fuel so much hate and transphobia sucks that the nashville shooter was trans because that’s just gonna fuel so much hate and transphobia

On March 27, Audrey Hale carried out a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville and left six people dead. The adult victims were identified as head of school Katherine Koonce, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and custodian Mike Hill.

Meanwhile, the child victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, all aged nine years old. The shooter was also shot dead during an encounter with the police.

