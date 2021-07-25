"Tryna be the next Kylie": Kylie Jenner's fans slam Flo Milli after she refers to herself and Travis Scott as "Ken and Barbie"

In between the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities have started to make headlines, and one of them is Flo Milli. Kylie Jenner’s fans recently slammed the rapper on Twitter after uploading a picture of herself with Travis Scott on Instagram.
While performing at the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival, Flo Milli met Travis Scott backstage. She uploaded a picture and compared her and Scott with real-life Barbie and Ken. Unfortunately, this was not liked by Kylie Jenner’s fans, and several DMs were sent to Flo for her actions. Here are a few reactions on Twitter.
Flo Milli has not responded to any of the tweets and has not yet replied to the DMs.
Flo Milli and Travis Scott dating rumors
While the popular rapper shared a photo of herself and Travis Scott on Instagram, Kylie’s fans assumed that Flo and Travis might be dating. Flo Milli’s caption says,
“Real life Barbie and Ken vibesss.”
The hip-hop artist later stated on Instagram about how Jenner’s fans abused her through DMs. She shared a screenshot of the picture she uploaded to Twitter, along with the messages sent by Kylie’s fans. Flo Milli was badly abused and criticized by Jenner’s fans.
Flo Milli later posted a tweet asking to be left alone. But Kylie’s fans continued to slam her. However, Flo was lucky enough to have her fanbase, who came to save her and criticized the actions of Kylie’s fans. A few said that their reaction towards Flo’s picture with Travis Scott was not good.
Kylie Jenner was spotted with Travis Scott in 2017 at Coachella. They became parents to daughter Stormi Webster in 2018 but later broke up in 2019. Kylie and Travis have been quarantined together during the pandemic for the sake of their daughter.
For now, it has been confirmed that Flo Milli and Travis Scott are not dating. Hopefully, things will clear up in the next few days.
