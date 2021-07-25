"Tryna be the next Kylie": Kylie Jenner's fans slam Flo Milli after she refers to herself and Travis Scott as "Ken and Barbie"

In between the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities have started to make headlines, and one of them is Flo Milli. Kylie Jenner’s fans recently slammed the rapper on Twitter after uploading a picture of herself with Travis Scott on Instagram.

While performing at the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival, Flo Milli met Travis Scott backstage. She uploaded a picture and compared her and Scott with real-life Barbie and Ken. Unfortunately, this was not liked by Kylie Jenner’s fans, and several DMs were sent to Flo for her actions. Here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Ain’t they in an open relationship? He don’t fully want Kylie either 🐸☕️ — India Dream (@librasun__) July 25, 2021

People have so much “confidence” when behind the screen. Talking all shit/ looking all tough but I’m sure they wouldn’t even dare say it to her face 🤡 — 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒚👸🏿 (@scorpioqueeen99) July 25, 2021

Imagine going this hard for people who you dont know. You out here telling another woman what a man wouldn't do, a man who you absolutely dont know or ever met. Men will embarrass you!! That's a promise! — A very rich bitch (@BoopbettyMz) July 25, 2021

How so you dated her ? — • (@JoyJuTsu) July 25, 2021

Don’t play with @KylieJenner lol — PLATINUM DOLL (@UNLIMITEDFLYYF1) July 25, 2021

Ya’ll don’t even be going this hard for ya selves pic.twitter.com/X4S8vCNksX — IvorySabine (@IvorySabine) July 25, 2021

Niggas really think Travis Kylie Baby Daddy fr fr……woooooowwwwwww pic.twitter.com/axfjFJsFIL — Jamil Primo (@callmeZxddyy) July 25, 2021

Kylie get off them pages... Expeditiously 🙄😭😭😭😭💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/DHKAGzzJ0G — CapsKnows (@CapsKnows) July 25, 2021

I love Flo but this was messy and she got the smoke she went looking for. — AndyCohenDoesCocaine (@DoesCohen) July 25, 2021

He gonna get tired of her eventually I’m surprised he hasn’t yet — QT (@QT76706355) July 25, 2021

Ppl be miserable irl fr😂 thats a grown ass woman . — Ya💜 (@yayadonOsmama) July 25, 2021

Flo Milli has not responded to any of the tweets and has not yet replied to the DMs.

Flo Milli and Travis Scott dating rumors

While the popular rapper shared a photo of herself and Travis Scott on Instagram, Kylie’s fans assumed that Flo and Travis might be dating. Flo Milli’s caption says,

“Real life Barbie and Ken vibesss.”

The hip-hop artist later stated on Instagram about how Jenner’s fans abused her through DMs. She shared a screenshot of the picture she uploaded to Twitter, along with the messages sent by Kylie’s fans. Flo Milli was badly abused and criticized by Jenner’s fans.

Flo Milli later posted a tweet asking to be left alone. But Kylie’s fans continued to slam her. However, Flo was lucky enough to have her fanbase, who came to save her and criticized the actions of Kylie’s fans. A few said that their reaction towards Flo’s picture with Travis Scott was not good.

Kylie Jenner was spotted with Travis Scott in 2017 at Coachella. They became parents to daughter Stormi Webster in 2018 but later broke up in 2019. Kylie and Travis have been quarantined together during the pandemic for the sake of their daughter.

For now, it has been confirmed that Flo Milli and Travis Scott are not dating. Hopefully, things will clear up in the next few days.

