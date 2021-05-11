"Tryna stay out of drama": Tana Mongeau reveals she is "in therapy" owing to David Dobrik's allegations

YouTuber and internet personality Tana Mongeau recently revealed that she was "in therapy" following several allegations that have come out against David Dobrik. Formerly known for being the "party girl" in Dobrik's vlogs, Tana Mongeau has since spoken out against the actions taken on her by the Vlog Squad.

Tana Mongeau revealed that she had been pressured to have a "threesome" with vlog squad member Jason Nash and his then-girlfriend Trisha Paytas by David Dobrik for vlog content.

The 22-year-old left a comment on Trisha's TikTok that said:

"Tag yourself. I'm the 19-year-old who's now in therapy and tryna stay out of drama".

In the Tiktok posted on May 6th, 2021, Trisha Paytas quickly discussed an incident where David Dobrik had continuously made insensitive jokes involving an unnamed "19-year-old," Paytas, and her relationship with the then 44-year-old Nash.

Although the 33-year-old had extensively spoken out about the situation, she recently made a TikTok to speak about it once more.

David Dobrik hungry for Tana Mongeau involvement in content

Trisha Paytas has also called out Jason Nash for repeatedly making jokes about Tana Mongeau. Nash used to tell David Dobrik he would "buy him a Ferrari" if he arranged a "threesome" between the three of them. Evidence of this can be seen in David's previous vlogs in 2017 and 2018.

Trisha Paytas, after her separation from Jason Nash, has openly stated on the Frenemies podcast that she has always felt uncomfortable around David Dobrik due to his "hunger for content."

Although Jason Nash later told the 24-year-old behind the scenes to stop prompting the jokes, he continued to do so.

Trisha Paytas on the Frenemies podcast (Image via YouTube)

On the Frenemies podcast starring Trisha Paytas and co-host Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions, the former stated that David Dobrik once even called Tana Mongeau asking her to "come over for a skit" after she had landed at the airport. Trisha mentioned that she knew that "those insensitive jokes" were underway to make David's vlogs entertaining.

The same joke, regarding Tana Mongeau and Jason Nash, sprung by David, continued to surface even after Trisha had left. After Mongeau stopped frequently appearing in David Dobrik's vlogs, he and Jason began using the singer and friend of the former, Madison Beer, as the butt of the joke.

Tana Mongeau's past affiliations with the Vlog Squad

Before her comments on Trisha Paytas's video, Tana Mongeau had previously collaborated with Dom Zeglaitis, a former Vlog Squad member who had recently come under fire for allegedly sexually assaulting a fan who went to the squad's house in 2018.

Many were upset by the collaboration, also because Dom had many allegations stemming from earlier years.

Tana Mongeau had always been deemed as the vlog-loyal "party girl" in David Dobrik's vlogs. However, after many have come forward with allegations against him, Jason, and Dom, Tana decided to speak her truth through a TikTok comment.

Tana Mongeau has since continued making YouTube videos, TikToks, and has even become the infamous "ex-wife" of YouTuber Jake Paul.

