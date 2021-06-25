"She never replied to me": Twitch streamer HasanAbi reveals he matched with Cara Delavingne on a dating app, only for things to go horribly wrong 

In a clip on Twitch, Hasan 'HasanAbi' Piker described a recent match he had on a dating app. On June 23rd, while watching Cara Delevingne's YouTube video with Architectural Digest, Twitch streamer HasanAbi explained the short-lived match with the actor on the dating app.

During the interaction, HasanAbi struggled to use the correct grammar in the first message he sent and tried to correct himself with a second message. Delevigne did not respond to either of the messages.

"And she never replied to me. That's why I was talking sh-t. There, I f--king said it. And look, I went back to look at what I said. Are you ready for this? This is rough. 'Hope you're quarantine is eventful' then I wrote 'you are quarantine' and then I corrected myself with 'your** dammit'."

Twitch streamer HasanAbi ended his explanation with 'L', simply stating the whole interaction was a loss. Many of the Twitch streamer's viewers laughed at his explanation of the one-sided conversation.

Fans react to Twitch streamer HasanAbi's failed attempt

During HasanAbi's Twitch stream, he along with his viewers watched Cara Delevingne's house tour on Architectural Digest's YouTube channel.

The Twitch streamer's interest was piqued when Delevingne introduced a room she called "the pink room" that had a swing in the middle of it. He expressed his disappointment in their interaction on the dating app Raya.

The dating app itself is a private, membership-based social networking app. Its users have to be referred by existing members and are then voted on joining the application.

The Twitch streamer's clip was posted on Reddit page LivestreamFail, where it quickly gained three thousand upvotes and 341 comments about HasanAbi's attempt.

Many joked with HasanAbi that he had "no game" much like them. Another user mentioned that the Twitch streamer also attempted to converse with singer Doja Cat, but to the same result.

Other Reddit users commented on whether Cara Delevingne was actually dating again. Hasan has not made any more comments about the failed conversation. Cara Delevingne has also not made any comments about the interaction or whether she ignored him on the app.

Edited by Ashish Yadav