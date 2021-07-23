Twitter erupts as Corpse Husband receives gold record for selling 500,000 copies of "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life"

Corpse Husband recently shared a post on his Twitter, posting a single black heart along with an image of a gold record. It came from Corpse and Savage Ga$p's collaboration song titled "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE."

The faceless content creator also tagged Savage Ga$p and album cover model Emma Langevin.

The single was released in early 2020 independently. Corpse Husband previously stated that he did not want to get famous from a label, but he wanted to produce music.

Following the song's release, it gained popularity on TikTok and grew Corpse Husband's fanbase, which was previously dedicated to his horror storytelling on YouTube.

The popular Among Us streamer's enthusiastic fans began streaming the single at his request to reach previous milestones. Most notably, in March 2021, this tweet from Corpse Husband was broadcast on a billboard in New York City's Times Square.

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/Sy2XhNlwaA — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 6, 2021

Reactions to Corpse Husband's latest accomplishment

Many fans and friends were quick to reply to the independent musical artist's post on Twitter. Fellow streamers Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Karl Jacobs, Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin, and Brooke "Brooke AB" shared their congratulations.

Fans also began sharing memes congratulating Corpse Husband while also disclosing their feelings of pride for helping him grow his streams and as an artist.

Emma Langevin, also a streamer, commented:

"This is the coolest thing I have ever gotten to be a part of ilysm & congrats."

Other users began sharing their art of the faceless artist in appreciation of Corpse Husband's latest achievement. Many fans claimed that his latest accolade was "well deserved."

CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SO PROOD OF YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) July 23, 2021

WOOOOOO CONGRATS CORPSE!!!! WE ARE ALL SO VERY VERY VERY PROUD OF U!!!! :D — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) July 23, 2021

YES BITCH LET'S GOOOOO — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 23, 2021

GODDAMNNN — eaJ (@eaJPark) July 23, 2021

SO SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!!!! YOU ARE EVERYTHING YOU ARE THE MOMENT AND EVERY MOMENT BEYOND THAT MOMENT I ADORE YA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🐀🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 — tina :D (@TinaKitten) July 23, 2021

this is the coolest thing i have ever gotten to be apart of ilysm & congrats <3 — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) July 23, 2021

This is so cool!! — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) July 23, 2021

for real I’m very fucking proud of you guys. Hearing this song brought me to all of you and I’m so thankful. Love you all <3 — B3 (@bbitchbekah) July 23, 2021

You guys did it :’) pic.twitter.com/bjVQOvr7zz — B3 (@bbitchbekah) July 23, 2021

At the time of writing, Corpse's announcement tweet had gained over four thousand replies. It also accrued over 85 thousand likes in the hour after it was posted on July 22nd.

Corpse Husband has not made any further announcements on new music following his latest lo-fi single on YouTube. He recently announced he would start streaming on Twitch in late July.

At the time of writing, the 23-year-old's single, "E-GIRLS," had over 160 million streams on Spotify.

