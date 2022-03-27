Tyre Sampson video: Chilling footage showing teen falling from 430-feet theme park ride goes viral as people mourn his loss

Tyre Sampson, a teenager from Missouri, passed away on March 24, 2022 after falling off an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida.

During a press conference on March 25, 2022, Orange County Sheriff John Mina informed the media that the deceased 14-year-old was visiting a family from his hometown of Missouri.

A police spokesperson told reporters that Tyre Sampson died after falling off the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park around 11:00 p.m. He was later transported to a local hospital.

Kelsi Thorud @KelsiThorud A tragic day at ICON Park as investigators try to piece together how 14-year-old Tyre Sampson slipped out of his seat on the new Free Fall ride and fell to his death. The ride remains closed indefinitely. The sheriff's office is calling it a tragic accident.

Mina further said:

"The Orange County Sheriff's Office's role in this incident is to determine whether or not this is an accident. Based on all of our preliminary investigation and information it appears to be a terrible tragedy, but our investigation is still open."

Further details of the investigation will be handled by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs.

Twitter users react to Tyre Sampson's tragic video

Hours after the video of Tyre Sampson falling off a ride went viral on social media, people expressed their grief and thoughts about the teenager passing away due to something that "could have been prevented." Some also vented their anger at the staff operating the ride for their alleged recklessness.

Amber @Amber__Said Tyre Sampson cannot get out of my head. I opened up FB & that vid was the first thing I saw. Just a kid wanting to have fun on spring break. I can't imagine his loved ones seeing this. & the trauma from the other riders. It all could've been prevented. My heart hurts for everyone

Kelsi Thorud @KelsiThorud Back out at ICON Park today. Crowds continue to gather around the Free Fall ride. This is the ride that 14 y/o Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding Thursday night. A memorial has formed in front of the ride. There is a poster board with his photo and flowers on the ground.

Melissa Earnest @TheRealMelissaE This is #tyresampson . The young boy who fell to his death on the ride in Florida,due to staff neglect ensuring that he was securely locked in.All person(s) responsible for this child's death should,at the very least, be charged with 2nd degree murder and involuntary manslaughter!

❤️‍🔥 @AishaAllure Tyre Sampson did not deserve that 🥺 & he definitely doesn’t deserve for the video of his last seconds of life to be plastered all over the internet. Tyre Sampson did not deserve that 🥺 & he definitely doesn’t deserve for the video of his last seconds of life to be plastered all over the internet. 💔

Raven @RaySansbury



Rip, Tyre…you deserved a safe vacation and return home… Tyre Sampson, definitely fell to an avoidable death at ICON Park. Super negligent of ICON park staff, because clear as day, he was left unsecured before the ride started.Rip, Tyre…you deserved a safe vacation and return home… Tyre Sampson, definitely fell to an avoidable death at ICON Park. Super negligent of ICON park staff, because clear as day, he was left unsecured before the ride started. Rip, Tyre…you deserved a safe vacation and return home…😪

Mel ✨ @melbrown000



RIP and my prayers go out to his family and friends I’m so disturbed… seeing Tyre Sampson’s life end due to the NEGLIGENCE of the employees at the park. And they were reacting too calmly for me…My heart just sank…RIP and my prayers go out to his family and friends I’m so disturbed… seeing Tyre Sampson’s life end due to the NEGLIGENCE of the employees at the park. And they were reacting too calmly for me…My heart just sank…RIP and my prayers go out to his family and friends 💔

Some Twitter users also called out people who were sharing tragic videos of Tyre Sampson falling off, where the visuals were very clear.

Murder, She Told Podcast @MurderTold His name was Tyre Sampson, and he was only 14.



There's a video be shared that should not be on the internet of the tragedy at ICON Park in Orlando. If you see something pop up and it's not from an official news source, please report it. My heart goes out to the family. His name was Tyre Sampson, and he was only 14.There's a video be shared that should not be on the internet of the tragedy at ICON Park in Orlando. If you see something pop up and it's not from an official news source, please report it. My heart goes out to the family. https://t.co/l1fokG0Y6y

Jay The Great @JAYTHEGREAT215 Sharing a 14-year-old kid lifeless body on social media after his tragic accident is heartbreaking. It shows, they care nothing about our black bodies. It also show, you all don’t care about our bodies.



Rest with God, Tyre Sampson. 🕊 Sharing a 14-year-old kid lifeless body on social media after his tragic accident is heartbreaking. It shows, they care nothing about our black bodies. It also show, you all don’t care about our bodies. Rest with God, Tyre Sampson. 🕊 https://t.co/yDrYeAG3Xy

𝒥𝒶𝒸𝓀 𝐻𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑜𝓌'𝓈 𝒩𝒶𝒾𝓁 𝒯𝑒𝒸𝒽 @taboosoftina If any of you see the video, or even scroll past it, of Tyre Sampson on your feed, report it. It turns my stomach that people are searching for this video and publicly displaying a 14 year old child dying. Sometimes I question my faith in humanity.

Glob The ✨ Alien ✨ @IMPLUCIUM If you see the video circulating about ICON park, do NOT watch it, I got tricked, it shows a real documented recent death in very clear visuals. It belongs to the family.



His name is Tyre Sampson

he was 14 years old

he was from Missouri



My heart goes out to him.

I am so sorry If you see the video circulating about ICON park, do NOT watch it, I got tricked, it shows a real documented recent death in very clear visuals. It belongs to the family.His name is Tyre Sampsonhe was 14 years oldhe was from Missouri My heart goes out to him. I am so sorry

Police said that Tyre's death was accidental

When asked why police thought the boy's death was accidental, John Mina responded that he found "everything to be okay and normal" while talking to employees. He also said that the police were not aware of "any issues with the ride" since it opened in December 2021.

As part of their investigation, the sheriff shared that authorities will determine whether it was a slip, whether the rider was conscious or not, or if there were any issues with the lock in the safety harness.

According to him, the authorities will determine whether it was accidental or not, which they believe is the case at this point. He went on to say that "there are absolutely no criminal charges."

Chantelle Navarro @CNavarroWFTV We're back at @iconparkorlando this morning where Tyre Sampson's memorial has doubled in size. Along with condolences, some are signing a poster and the ground demanding ride employees be held responsible for the teen's death. @WFTV

ICON Park's website says the FreeFall takes riders to the top of a 430-foot tower and tilts them face down before dropping them at speeds of up to 75 mph. Operators call it the tallest freestanding drop tower in the world, according to the sheriff's office.

In December 2021, the ride passed a safety inspection before it was allowed to open, according to a CNN report.

In the meantime, the ride has been closed until further notice while the issue is investigated. The company said it is working with the sheriff's office on a full investigation.

