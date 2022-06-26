“Uncle Clarence”: Samuel L. Jackson mocks Justice Thomas over Roe v. Wade ruling

One of Hollywood's most well-known character actors, Samuel L. Jackson, has commented on the hot topic of Roe v. Wade overturning. The MCU actor took a jibe at Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas after the latter published his opinions on the landmark overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In a concurring opinion issued by Justice Thomas, he suggested reconsiderations of landmark decisions, particularly ones like Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas, and Obergefell v. Hodges. According to him, overturning such "demonstrably erroneous" rulings is a way to "correct the error."

Samuel L. Jackson @SamuelLJackson How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!! How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!

Samuel L. Jackson tweeted on the same and mocked the Supreme Court Justice by calling him "Uncle Clarence." The jab by the Pulp Fiction actor was a reference to "Uncle Tom," a racial term for a person who is excessively obedient or servile to the white ruling class. The 73-year-old actor's tweet also addressed Justice Thomas' interracial marriage by reminding him about the Loving v. Virginia ruling.

Roe v. Wade ruling: Why did Samuel L. Jackson mention the Loving v. Virginia ruling while criticizing Justice Clarence Thomas

Roe v. Wade's overruling has seen highly polarizing opinions, and Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is just one of them. Furthermore, his comments on the landmark rulings of the past have divided social media to another extent.

Griswold v. Connecticut provides the right for married couples to purchase and use contraception without any restrictions enforced by the government. Lawrence v. Texas (2003) legalized same-gender relationships and activities, while Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) granted same-gender marriage rights in the US.

Jackson's tweet was meant to remind and criticize the Supreme Court Justice as he dropped the name of another ruling, Loving v. Virginia. It was another landmark civil rights decision that the U.S. Supreme Court delivered in 1967 that legalized interracial marriage.

"How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!"

Interestingly, Justice Clarence Thomas is married to American attorney Ginni Thomas in an interracial marriage. Thus, Samuel L. Jackson's jibe at the Supreme Court Justice was lauded by many on social media, especially after the latter's highly conservative opinions on the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Samuel L. Jackson's tweet reminded Supreme Court Justice Thomas that overturning such past rulings could equally affect them as they are meant to affect other citizens.

Here are some of the reactions by social media users to the 73-year-old actor's "Uncle Clarence" tweet:

save democracy🇺🇦🟥 @defenestrate161

way to tell him! No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC NEW: Samuel L. Jackson just called out Clarence Thomas’ hypocrisy for calling to overturn same-sex marriage and contraception but not interracial marriage, which was decided on the same grounds: “How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!” NEW: Samuel L. Jackson just called out Clarence Thomas’ hypocrisy for calling to overturn same-sex marriage and contraception but not interracial marriage, which was decided on the same grounds: “How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!” Damn! Samuel Jackson, hot Damn!way to tell him! twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/s… Damn! Samuel Jackson, hot Damn!way to tell him! twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/s…

Shelley Kelly’s Cheese and Jellies @MainelyGill @OlBroken82nd

Interracial marriage WAS illegal in some states until the Loving decision.

What states would outlaw interracial marriage?

The same states which are imposing their will on women by outlawing abortion are probably at the top of the list. @SamuelLJackson Weird.Interracial marriage WAS illegal in some states until the Loving decision.What states would outlaw interracial marriage?The same states which are imposing their will on women by outlawing abortion are probably at the top of the list. @OlBroken82nd @SamuelLJackson Weird.Interracial marriage WAS illegal in some states until the Loving decision.What states would outlaw interracial marriage?The same states which are imposing their will on women by outlawing abortion are probably at the top of the list.

Jackson's tweet also drew plenty of criticism from users who are anti-abortion and supported Justice Thomas.

AH @you_re_a_weirdo @SamuelLJackson Disgusting of you to use racist slurs against one of the best role model any black kid could have @SamuelLJackson Disgusting of you to use racist slurs against one of the best role model any black kid could have

Zaedrek @Zaedrek @SamuelLJackson Calling him Uncle Tom because he understands Roe shouldn't have been ruled on at a federal level in the first place? It's really sad how the left drop the kindness act towards Black conservatives. Call him Uncle Tom, the N word and send him death threats, but it's fine by Twitter @SamuelLJackson Calling him Uncle Tom because he understands Roe shouldn't have been ruled on at a federal level in the first place? It's really sad how the left drop the kindness act towards Black conservatives. Call him Uncle Tom, the N word and send him death threats, but it's fine by Twitter

CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore @DCFanFirst @SamuelLJackson How to tweet a racist comment that your ignorant supporters won't recognize, Sammy. @SamuelLJackson How to tweet a racist comment that your ignorant supporters won't recognize, Sammy.

R2DAD2 @Art_Nava_ @craig_walrath @SamuelLJackson Man, these racists aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. No surprise since you all are from the party that was against the Civil Rights Act and created Jim Crow laws. @craig_walrath @SamuelLJackson Man, these racists aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. No surprise since you all are from the party that was against the Civil Rights Act and created Jim Crow laws.

In the meantime, Justice Thomson's impeachment demands have also started making rounds on social media. The Supreme Court Associate Justice is yet to comment on his impeachment demands or Jackson's comments.

