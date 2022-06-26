“Uncle Clarence”: Samuel L. Jackson mocks Justice Thomas over Roe v. Wade ruling

One of Hollywood's most well-known character actors, Samuel L. Jackson, has commented on the hot topic of Roe v. Wade overturning. The MCU actor took a jibe at Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas after the latter published his opinions on the landmark overturning of Roe v. Wade.
In a concurring opinion issued by Justice Thomas, he suggested reconsiderations of landmark decisions, particularly ones like Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas, and Obergefell v. Hodges. According to him, overturning such "demonstrably erroneous" rulings is a way to "correct the error."
Samuel L. Jackson tweeted on the same and mocked the Supreme Court Justice by calling him "Uncle Clarence." The jab by the Pulp Fiction actor was a reference to "Uncle Tom," a racial term for a person who is excessively obedient or servile to the white ruling class. The 73-year-old actor's tweet also addressed Justice Thomas' interracial marriage by reminding him about the Loving v. Virginia ruling.
Roe v. Wade ruling: Why did Samuel L. Jackson mention the Loving v. Virginia ruling while criticizing Justice Clarence Thomas
Roe v. Wade's overruling has seen highly polarizing opinions, and Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is just one of them. Furthermore, his comments on the landmark rulings of the past have divided social media to another extent.
Griswold v. Connecticut provides the right for married couples to purchase and use contraception without any restrictions enforced by the government. Lawrence v. Texas (2003) legalized same-gender relationships and activities, while Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) granted same-gender marriage rights in the US.
Jackson's tweet was meant to remind and criticize the Supreme Court Justice as he dropped the name of another ruling, Loving v. Virginia. It was another landmark civil rights decision that the U.S. Supreme Court delivered in 1967 that legalized interracial marriage.
"How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!"
Interestingly, Justice Clarence Thomas is married to American attorney Ginni Thomas in an interracial marriage. Thus, Samuel L. Jackson's jibe at the Supreme Court Justice was lauded by many on social media, especially after the latter's highly conservative opinions on the Roe v. Wade ruling.
Samuel L. Jackson's tweet reminded Supreme Court Justice Thomas that overturning such past rulings could equally affect them as they are meant to affect other citizens.
Here are some of the reactions by social media users to the 73-year-old actor's "Uncle Clarence" tweet:
Jackson's tweet also drew plenty of criticism from users who are anti-abortion and supported Justice Thomas.
In the meantime, Justice Thomson's impeachment demands have also started making rounds on social media. The Supreme Court Associate Justice is yet to comment on his impeachment demands or Jackson's comments.