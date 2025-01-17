Chrisean Rock's niece criticized Karissa Saffold (Blueface's mother) over her comments about kissing her grandson Chrisean Jesus Porter (CJ). On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Rock's niece took to her Instagram stories to call out Saffold, stating she could kiss her baby cousin if she wanted to.

The IG story comes after Saffold criticized Rock's niece for kissing CJ multiple times on the lips in a resurfaced video that went viral. In response, Rock's niece wrote:

"My Baby cousin?! The one that y'all love to hate! I can kiss him if I want too. Unlike over there with y'all, he's loved over here with us BIG LOVED."

Karlissa Saffold is the mother of rapper Blueface (a.k.a. Johnathan Jamall Porter), who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Rock from 2020 until 2023. Before their split, Rock announced she was pregnant with the rapper's child (born in September 2023). Following his arrest last year, the pair have shared social media posts professing their love for one another.

Karlissa Saffold threatened to involve police if she didn't receive an apology over Chrisean Porter kissing controversy

Chrisean Rock's niece continued her rant on Instagram stories, verbally abusing her and seemingly threatening her. The video circulating online shows Rock's family member holding Chrisean Jesus Porter in a car and kissing his bottom lips several times.

Instagram user @its_onsite reposted an alleged IG story by one of Rock's family members, which featured the video with the message:

"By D way these videos circulating are old from Mother’s Day weekend last year it’s like she asked them to release em cause he is too deteriorated & n d worst condition now."

Karlissa's comment on IG (Image via Instagram/ @its_onsite)

It is to be noted that Chrisean Rock was arrested last June in connection to her drug-related charges in Oklahoma (she was initially sentenced to four years of probation and 120 hours of community service, which she failed to complete). She was eventually released in September 2024 and has yet to be charged.

On Wednesday, Karlissa Saffold took to her Instagram stories to criticize Chrisean's family, expressing concern for her grandson CJ. She wrote:

"I’m angry on so many levels because I don’t know what I’d do if I saw someone put they lips in my babies mouth. Jonathan Porter, you really are in a world of trouble."

She elaborated on her sentiments in the comments section of @its_onsite's post. Saffold asserted that she wasn't thinking of anything s*xual but rather worried about the germs that could have spread.

On Thursday, Karlissa shared a post further clarifying she wasn't talking about anyone in particular, referencing an unnamed person (presumably Chrisean Rock or her niece). She reiterated that she was concerned about her grandchild after watching the "gruesome video."

Saffold continued to add that being the grandmother, she could press charges because it was "inappropriate." She added that she could do the same for "threatening" her, noting that they all were on "probation." She also added that if she didn't receive an apology, she would involve the police.

Rock has not publicly reacted to the development.

