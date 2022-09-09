Uvalde Memorial Park shooting: Four suspects in custody as gunfire leaves two injured

On September 8, 2022, a shooting rampage at Uvalde Memorial Park left two people injured in what is believed to be gang-related violence. The victims include one 22-year-old and a juvenile.

CBS reported that the park, which is a memorial site for the deadly May massacre, is located one mile away from Robb Elementary school.

Dash Dobrofsky @DashDobrofsky Oh no: Uvalde police confirm an active shooter scene in downtown’s Memorial Park with injured victims. The worst part about this is that the entire country warned Greg Abbott another shooting would occur if he took no action on gun legislation. He failed. And it happened again: Oh no: Uvalde police confirm an active shooter scene in downtown’s Memorial Park with injured victims. The worst part about this is that the entire country warned Greg Abbott another shooting would occur if he took no action on gun legislation. He failed. And it happened again:

Local authorities stated that the fight began with a physical altercation that escalated into gunfire. Four people have been arrested in connection to the gun violence, with many being detained upon arrival at a hospital to seek medical care. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

Responses to the shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park

The incident has prompted outrage, as it was seen as a sign of disrespect to the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting.

Lindy Li @lindyli 21 people were killed at Uvalde



That same day Greg Abbott goes off to a high-dollar fundraiser for himself



Tonight several people including 2 kids were shot at Uvalde Memorial Park



Abbott is tweeting about his dog



The GOP really doesn’t give a damn if we die. That’s the truth 21 people were killed at UvaldeThat same day Greg Abbott goes off to a high-dollar fundraiser for himselfTonight several people including 2 kids were shot at Uvalde Memorial ParkAbbott is tweeting about his dogThe GOP really doesn’t give a damn if we die. That’s the truth

In an interview with CNN, Celeste Ibarra, the mother of 8-year-old Uvalde survivor Aubriella, described how her family was at the Memorial park when they heard shots fired in the area.

Ibarra said:

"A lot of kids were ducking and diving again. It was horrible."

A spokesperson for the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center acknowledged how traumatizing the attack might be for the family of the massacre victims.

They said,

“Counselors understand that this latest incident may be triggering for surviving families of the Robb Elementary School shooting. Counselors are available to assist in any way needed to provide comfort and support.”

In an official statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott condemned the shooting, telling the people that the state authorities have no tolerance for gang-related violence.

Tony Plohetski @tplohetski Tony Plohetski @tplohetski BREAKING: We are reaching out to emergency officials in Uvalde amid reports of an active shooter downtown with victims. Standby for more information. BREAKING: We are reaching out to emergency officials in Uvalde amid reports of an active shooter downtown with victims. Standby for more information. UPDATE: Uvalde police confirm an active scene in downtown’s Memorial Park with injured victims. This began unfolding at 5:30 p.m. twitter.com/tplohetski/sta… UPDATE: Uvalde police confirm an active scene in downtown’s Memorial Park with injured victims. This began unfolding at 5:30 p.m. twitter.com/tplohetski/sta…

Abbott said:

"I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state's full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members."

Abbott also outlined the measures that would be taken to clamp down on gun violence.

He said:

"After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city."

Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 @ImSpeaking13 Uvalde, Texas just had another active shooter with injured victims in the downtown Memorial Park area.



Greg Abbott and his lack of action is going to get more and more Texans killed. Uvalde, Texas just had another active shooter with injured victims in the downtown Memorial Park area. Greg Abbott and his lack of action is going to get more and more Texans killed.

According to Greg Abbott, Uvalde has at least five known gangs. Authorities have clarified that while they are taking measures to take down the criminal groups, the violence is mainly between gang members and is unlikely to affect members of the general public.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das