VICTON’s Heo Chan apologizes for drunk driving, halts all activities

On September 23, 2022, VICTON’s Heo Chan personally apologized for his irresponsible behavior of driving under influence. The 26-year-old K-pop idol will be on a hiatus and will not participate in any group or solo activities. Agency IST Entertainment shared that the singer is undergoing investigations and will presumably have his driver’s license revoked.

In his letter, Heo Chan mentioned that he was ashamed of his behavior and apologized for the events that occurred on September 20, 2022.

“Hello. This is Heo Chan. First, I bow my head and sincerely apologize for having to convey this shameful news ahead of many scheduled activities. Once again, I apologize for causing social controversy due to my wrongful behavior on September 20.”

He added that he felt responsible for his actions and the hurt caused not just VICTON but the people helping the group behind the scenes.

“As a public figure who should set a positive example for the general public and my fans, I should have felt even greater responsibility for my actions, but instead, I wound up causing great disappointment through a single moment in which I made the wrong choice.”

He further continued:

Above all else, I ended up looking back on myself and my shortcomings once again while thinking of our fans who have spent the past six years believing in me and cheering me on, as well as my fellow [VICTON] members, the people at our agency, our many staff members, and the many other people who must have been hurt by my actions.”

VICTON’s Heo Chan also profusely apologized for the “hurt and disappointment” his actions caused fans and people close to him.

IST Entertainment announces hiatus for VICTON’s Heo Chan in light of drunk driving

In unexpected news, VICTON will temporarily be promoting as a five-member group starting from September 22. This includes upcoming scheduled activities, including their fan concert CHRONICLE next month.

The decision was brought to light after IST Entertainment announced that VICTON’s Heo Chan was caught drunk driving two days ago, on September 20. He was returning home after a meet-up with his friends. He is currently fully cooperating with the police investigations.

The agency mentioned that Heo Chan was “remorseful and reflecting on his actions.” They also apologized for any inconvenience caused to the related parties and fans. The company did not mention the duration of his suspension.

On the same day as the official statement, the VICTON member also released a letter through his agency. The letter expressed his guilt, saying he was “sincerely reflecting on my wrongdoing, and I’m spending each and every day immersed in regret and self-blame.”

VICTON’s Heo Chan ended his letter with harsh words about his repentance. He mentioned that he will remember the criticisms thrown at him for his careless behavior and develop into a better individual. He said,

“Compared to the hurt and disappointment that all of you must have felt because of this incident, I will repent many times more deeply and feel this [penitence] all the way down to my bones."

He added:

"I will engrave all of the criticism and rebuke I receive for my irreversible actions in my heart, and I will reflect deeply on myself so that I can live my life while becoming someone of whom I am not ashamed.”

VICTON’s Heo Chan will be absent from the upcoming fan concert CHRONICLE scheduled for October 15 and 16, 2022.

