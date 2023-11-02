 "Vile racist slogans": Video of antisemitic chant inside Paris metro sparks outrage online as an investigation is underway

A video from the Paris metro is doing rounds on the internet and has left the internet in utter shock as youths on the metro were heard yelling antisemitic chants. As the video of the incident became public, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez weighed in on this and said that these are shocking, unworthy, and unacceptable comments.

Moreover, the prosecutors have also opened an investigation into this case, and Transport Minister Clement Beaune said that they are going to identify those who were involved in this and are going to be firm to take action against such people.

As internet users came across this video, they started reacting to it. Several social media users say that this is not funny and it is dangerous. One of the internet users @AOBTD72 responded to this video shared by LeftismForU on X and said, "Vile racist slogans."

In the viral video, a woman was seen recording this while some young people were chanting antisemitic slogans in the Paris metro. The woman was giggling while she was recording this on her phone and turned the camera towards the youths who were yelling in the metro.

The youths were heard yelling:

"Fu*k the Jews and fu*k your mother … long live Palestine! We are Nazis and proud!"

The youths were chanting all this in French, and the prosecutors were quick enough to launch an investigation into the incident. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also said this week that there has been an uptick in the cases of antisemitism ever since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Gerald said that there have been 857 antisemitic acts in France since the war began. He further noted that these cases have doubled since 2022.

Social media users react to viral video of antisemitic chant inside Paris metro

As internet users came across videos of youths' antisemitic chants inside the Paris metro, they were outraged over it. Social media users reacted to the video by saying the Paris metro is a zoo.

Others reacted to this video by saying why is the woman laughing while recording this incident, there is nothing to laugh about, and it is not at all funny.

Internet users' reaction to the post of LeftismForU (Image via snip from X/#LeftismforU)

It is worth noting that the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas fired rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Recently, Israel said that they are in the second stage of the war, and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the war against Hamas is going to be long and difficult.