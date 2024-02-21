"Was loved by many:" Family mourns after Meigs County woman Tabitha Smith drowns handcuffed in patrol car

On February 15, 2024, the body of 35-year-old Tabitha Smith of Meigs County was found handcuffed and deceased in the back seat of a patrol car that drowned in the Hiwassee River in Tennessee. The tragic incident took place on February 14, 2024, after Meigs County Sheriff's Deputy, Robert Leonard, apprehended Tabitha and reportedly crashed into the river while transporting her to jail.

WTVC News Channel 9 reported that Tabitha's family mourns her death, and her cousins told the outlet:

"We hate that Tabby wasn’t able to live a long filled life with a second chance because she was a beautiful person with a kind heart and was loved by many."

WVLT-TV reported that following the crash, an instant search was initiated. However, for about two days, nobody could identify who the woman in the patrol car's back seat was. Ultimately, the Knox County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the body belonged to Tabitha Smith.

Memorial built for Tabitha Smith

WVLT-TV reported that according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, on February 14, 2024, Tabitha Smith was taken into custody after Deputy Robert Leonard responded to a disturbance call.

As per authorities, Deputy Leonard accidentally took the wrong turn and drove into the Hiwassee River in Tennessee. As the patrol car dived into the water, Tabitha was not able to free herself and get outside the vehicle as she was handcuffed in the back seat.

WDEF-TV reported that a memorial to Tabitha Smith has been set up right beside the Blythe Ferry boat ramp, where she passed away. The memorial has been visited by numerous people, including total strangers who came to pay respects and condolences. According to the same source, one of her friends, Emilie Neusel, said:

"I could not imagine being trapped and knowing my life was going to end."

As reported by WTVC News Channel 9, Tabitha's sister, Amber, said:

"Nobody deserves to die in handcuffs in the back of a cop car. And I wish she knew how important she was."

Law and Crime reported that on the morning of February 15, 2024, the deputy’s patrol car was recovered around the Blythe Ferry boat ramp with the driver-side front window rolled down.

The ferry landing has not been officially used since 1994, but some private individuals still use it to launch boats. The area is considered dangerous for those unacquainted with it, especially at night. In the past, multiple vehicles have drowned in the river. Currently, the landing has a single sign and one set of rumble strips to assess traffic.

Tabitha Smith reportedly struggled with addiction

WVLT-TV reported that Tabitha Smith is survived by a husband and two children. Her friends hope that she is remembered by everyone for much more than just a tragedy. Her friend, Emilie Neusel, said:

"I hope they remember her by her name. Tabby Smith. And I hope she’s remembered by more than the girl in the back seat."

Tabitha's family told WTVC NewsChannel 9 that she struggled with addiction. Her sister, Amber, said:

"She hated herself for being addicted to drugs and not being able to be that mother that I knew she could have been. She would have been a great mom if drugs never existed."

Talking about her sister's final moments, Amber told the outlet:

"In those last minutes, I know she was praying and that she's in heaven, even though she was the addict, the homeless lady that lived under the bridge."

WRCB reported that a funeral for Tabitha Smith will be held on February 24, 2024.

