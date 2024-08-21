Was Matthew Perry friends with Brooke Mueller? Charlie Sheen's ex-wife interrogated by authorities during the late actor's death investigation

Brooke Mueller was friends with Matthew Perry before she married Charlie Sheen in 2008. As per one of Matthew Perry's ex-Kayti Edwards' discussion with The U.S Sun in June, the two were "romantically involved."

While speaking to the publication about Brooke's involvement with Matthew, Kayti said,

"Brooke dated Matthew in 2006, at around the time I first started hanging out with Matthew. They definitely did not first meet initially in rehab, we all met in AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) in 2006"

As per Kayti, both she and Brooke were "seeing" the late actor at the same time, and there were no tags of "boyfriend" or "girlfriend" involved. Kayti also mentioned the actor would take both of them out on individual dates. Kayti also revealed Mathew Perry was honest about dating Brooke at the same time as her, and said "it was back and forth between her and I."

As per Page Six, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller was very close to the actor for many years and even considered co-starring. They also have a photo together at a doctor's office who allegedly prescribed Ketamine.

"Brooke Mueller was questioned in this case because she was friends with Matthew Perry but she never used Ketamine," reported according to PEOPLE.

Matthew was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, and found dead. As per an autopsy report released in December 2023, the actor's blood had Ketamine. A medical examiner during the time also confirmed that the actor died of "acute effects of ketamine." As per the autopsy report, Matthew Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression. However, the amount of ketamine found in his body was more than the amount used to treat depression.

More about Matthew Perry's death investigation

News regarding Brooke Mueller's connection to Matthew comes days after five individuals were charged in connection with the late actor's death on August 15, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Among the 5 included are two doctors, a woman known as the "Ketamine Queen," Perry's live-in assistant, who agreed to give the actor several ketamine injections hours before his death.

While speaking about the five defendants on August 15, 2024, U.S. attorney Martin Estrada told InTouch magazine the defendants "cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being."

Matthew Perry's OD probe has also exposed the Hollywood drug dealing underworld. Former CIA and FBI special agent Tracy Walder, while speaking to Page Six in June 2024, revealed how drug rings in Hollywood work and alleged that medical prescription is often sent by post, which is a federal offense.

"Using the mail to commit a crime is more common than you think. People pay a heap of money to buy drugs....say, someone gets a legal prescription for ketamine and maybe has a $20 copay on insurance, then decides to sell the prescription for $10k because this junkie needs it and they know he has the money. There is big money to be made."

Walder also suggested the possibility of Perry swapping prescriptions with friends and using an assistant to pick the drugs,

"He could easily have been procuring drugs through friends, 'if you give me money I will give you my prescription', there is a whole market that way."

Two accused out of the 5 have reportedly accepted the plea agreements. The next hearing related to the case will be held on October 28, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback