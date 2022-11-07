WATCH: Austin Police body cam footage shows shootout in North Lamar restaurant

The Austin Police Department recently released body-cam footage from an officer-involved shooting at the North Lamar restaurant last month.

A video released on Friday, November 4, revealed a shootout involving a suspect, Emeka Williams, 42, who opened fire on Austin officers responding to an incident. It culminated with the suspect being severely injured at the scene as five officers fired back, hitting Williams multiple times.

The department also released a 911 call related to the incident that occurred on October 23, 2022.

The ten-minute clip released on YouTube captured the incident from three officers’ body cams and restaurant cameras. It showed the responding officer issuing commands to Williams over the police car's PA system after the police were alerted to the suspect being armed by a 911 caller.

However, Williams refused to comply and tried to barricade himself in the restaurant, which prompted the officers to use excessive force at the scene.

The Austin Police department responded to a 911 call earlier that day

On October 23, 2022, Austin police were alerted about a man, identified as Williams, armed with a gun, walking around an apartment complex in the 8900 block of North Lamar Blvd, where he later walked toward a man toting a gun.

According to officials, once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had left the premises. The 911 caller later told the officers that they had seen the suspect move in a different direction. Police then swept the streets in search of the armed suspect before locating him inside the North Lamar restaurant.

Law enforcement officials said that an officer at the scene asked Williams to come out of the restaurant with his hands up.

“White shirt, Austin Police Department K9 here, come out with your hands up.”

Officers then evacuated the restaurant, which was full of patrons, after Williams refused to cooperate at the scene. Officers then moved towards the suspect, who can be seen huddled between two rock pillars inside the restaurant.

A short time later, Williams began firing inside the restaurant, after which bodycam footage from Officer Donald Petraitis showed him rushing inside the restaurant beside other officers at the scene.

Seconds later, an officer shoots at Williams, after which he can be seen falling to the ground. As officers run towards the injured suspect on the ground, they begin firing multiple shots to stop Williams from reaching for the gun that's fallen beside him.

Bodycam footage shows Petraitis asking Williams to abandon the gun and crawl towards him. At the same time, another officer can be heard saying:

“Don’t do it. I don’t want to shoot you again.”

Eric Pointer @EricPointerTV @Austin_Police still on scene here on North Lamar after an officer involved shooting last night. We’re told 5 officers shot at a suspect who was inside this crowded restaurant with a handgun. The suspect was in critical condition at last check. .@Austin_Police still on scene here on North Lamar after an officer involved shooting last night. We’re told 5 officers shot at a suspect who was inside this crowded restaurant with a handgun. The suspect was in critical condition at last check. https://t.co/4fvlQ4jjmB

Officers then surrounded Williams while EMS attended to him on the ground. Williams survived the gunshot wounds and was reportedly in critical condition. Officials said that there were no other casualties reported at the scene.

Williams was charged with attempted capital murder, a first-degree felony, and deadly conduct, as well as a third-degree felony. Five officers were placed on administrative leave as the Austin department investigated the incident.

Poll : 0 votes