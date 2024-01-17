Watch: Bodycam video shows moment Florida woman Donna Adelson was arrested for plotting former son-in-law’s murder

A newly released bodycam video showed the moment former teacher Donna Adelson was arrested boarding a flight at Miami International to Vietnam in November 2023. The 73-year-old mother of three was taken into custody a week after her son Charles Adelson was convicted of hiring two hit men from Miami to kill law professor Dan Markel, his former brother-in-law.

Donna Adelson is charged with first-degree murder and solicitation of murder for aiding to plot her son-in-law Dan Markel’s murder over a contentious custody battle involving her daughter Wendi Adelson.

Donna was arrested on November 13, 2023, at Miami International Airport a week after their son was convicted of murder.

Donna Adelson was taken into custody while she was trying to board a flight with her husband Harvey

A recently released body cam video showed the moment a seemingly stunned Donna Adelson was taken into custody at the Miami International Airport while boarding a flight to Vietnam.

The lengthy clip showed Donna in a blue t-shirt and a gray hoodie standing beside her husband, Harvey, surrounded by airport authorities. An officer with the body cam video approaches the couple and asks for their passports. After checking the ID, another officer announces she is under arrest for the murder of Dan Markel and attempts to confiscate the cell phone in her hand.

Donna seemingly refuses to hand over the device and a short struggle ensues as her husband questions the reasoning behind taking the phone. The officer responds saying it’s evidence and pries the phone away from the former teacher.

The officers are then seen restraining Donna in handcuffs as her husband demands to accompany her to the jail. The police refuse Harvey and ask him to take the bags and leave the premises. In response to the refusal, Donna is heard, saying:

“My husband is almost 80-years-old. He cannot come with me?”

The couple then continued to plead with the officers to let the husband accompany her to jail. Donna then says they need to help him get home. As it became visibly clear the authorities weren't going to relent on the issue, Donna, who had her hands restrained in handcuffs in the back turned to her husband and asked him to get an Uber before kissing goodbye.

Donna Adelson is then escorted out of the airport to the patrol vehicle, where a female officer conducts a routine search, checking the suspect’s clothing. Donna then requested water, which was provided by the officers who assisted her in drinking it before putting her in the backseat of the car.

Donna Adelson is seen sitting motionless in the cop car before she is taken to Dade County Jail for processing. She was later transported to Leon County Detention Facility.

The recent video was released a month after Lawyers for Donna Adelson filed an emergency motion alleging the 73-year-old woman was subjected to "cruel and unusual punishment, “ in Leon County Detention Facility and requested the court to release her on house arrest.

What we know about Donna Adelson

Growing up in New York City, Donna Adelson worked as an elementary school teacher before quitting to support her husband Harvey in his dentistry business and spend more time with their three children, Robert, Charles, and Wendi.

The affluent family in Coral Springs, who were often pictured attending charity balls and fundraisers, was embroiled in controversy when Wendi Andelson’s husband, Dan Markel, was shot dead in his Tallahassee driveway in 2014. Following the murder, Donna and Harvey Adelson relocated to Miami Beach with Wendi and the two boys.

While the family denied any involvement in the killing, the police suspected Charles of arranging the murder of Markel, who was in a dispute amid a battle with Wendi over custody of their two children.