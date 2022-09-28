WATCH: Disturbing video shows elderly Delaware jewelry store owner brutally attacked with hammer during armed robbery

On September 15, surveillance cameras in a Delaware jewelry store recorded a savage armed robbery in which the suspected robber allegedly brutalized the store owner with a hammer.

In the footage of the incident, the suspect, clad in a baseball cap, face mask and a black tracksuit, can be seen discussing the jewelry with the owner, seemingly presenting himself as a normal customer.

Subsequently, the suspect grabs the store owner by the neck and hits him multiple times with a pistol butt, causing him to crumple to the ground. The suspect then proceeds to vault over the counter, kicking the store owner several more times, then hitting him with a hammer before diverting his attention towards the jewelry.

Disclaimer: The following video could be disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

48 Hours @48hours A jewelry store owner in Wilmington, Delaware was pistol whipped and violently attacked as a suspect robbed his store. Police said the suspect, 39-year-old Calvin Ushery is facing several charges, including first degree robbery and possession of a firearm. A jewelry store owner in Wilmington, Delaware was pistol whipped and violently attacked as a suspect robbed his store. Police said the suspect, 39-year-old Calvin Ushery is facing several charges, including first degree robbery and possession of a firearm. https://t.co/Tc9XQDfqXU

Authorities reported that the alleged assailant has been identified as 39-year-old Calvin Ushery.

The New York Post reported that Ushery has been charged with criminal mischief, first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently under police custody.

Delaware jewelry store owner's son opens up about robbery

gofundme.com/f/looting-dama… Mr Suh, 68 was pistol whipped, stomped & hit in the head multiple times in an armed robbery in Wilmington DE on 9/15 & caught on 9/28. Wilmington PD did nothing for over a week. Mr Suh is lucky to be alive. He has to relearn his to walk, talk & write. Mr Suh, 68 was pistol whipped, stomped & hit in the head multiple times in an armed robbery in Wilmington DE on 9/15 & caught on 9/28. Wilmington PD did nothing for over a week. Mr Suh is lucky to be alive. He has to relearn his to walk, talk & write. gofundme.com/f/looting-dama… https://t.co/xhK5btzvE0

Steve Suh, the son of the assault victim, said that the brutality of the attack has left his family with long-term mental trauma.

Suh posted online:

“First he pistol-whipped him. Then he stomped his head when my father tried to get up. Then finally beat him in the head 28 times with two of those blows thrown with a deadly hammer."

Suh said that the assault left his father in critical condition at a local Delaware hospital for several days. He said:

"(My father was) suffering from an internal head bleed and severe concussion. He is relearning how to do the most basic things like walk, read and talk."

He added:

“Anyone else his age may have easily been killed.”

nydiahan @nydia_han #stopaapihate Chang Suh is an inspiration… He survived a brutal beating during an armed robbery at his jewelry store. He is now learning how to walk, talk, and eat again. His sons tell me he is teaching them about strength and resilience now more than ever.. #stopasianhate Chang Suh is an inspiration… He survived a brutal beating during an armed robbery at his jewelry store. He is now learning how to walk, talk, and eat again. His sons tell me he is teaching them about strength and resilience now more than ever.. #stopasianhate #stopaapihate https://t.co/MQ2RwpjCmr

Suh reported that $100,000 were stolen from the Delaware store in the robbery. He added that the attack comes at a difficult time, since the store is already under financial strain due to the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Suh also said that the store was previously targeted by looters amidst the George Floyd protests in Delaware, which created an opportunity for many people to rob and vandalize businesses amidst the chaos.

Suh wrote online that his father's jewelry business was "just scraping by during the Covid pandemic" and in the midst of that, was looted by "evil opportunists during the George Floyd protests."

George Jr @GeorgeKellyJr @SimoneNBC12 I just really don't understand why there is not enough police to protect everyone. My heart goes out to his family. Keeping them in all my love, thoughts and prayers @SimoneNBC12 I just really don't understand why there is not enough police to protect everyone. My heart goes out to his family. Keeping them in all my love, thoughts and prayers ❤️

The store owner's other son, David Suh, told ABC reporters that the attack may have been motivated by racism, as their family is Korean-American.

However, Delaware authorities have not yet reported any evidence of the robbery being a hate crime.

