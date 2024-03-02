WATCH: Jewish man gets told "Your religion kills Muslims" in anti-Semitic abuse on London Underground train

Disclaimer: The content of this article may offend some readers. Discretion is advised.

A recent incident in the London Underground witnessed a Jewish man becoming a victim of verbal abuse. The man, whose identity remains unknown, was targeted by an individual, and the conversation was also recorded on video, as per Israel National News.

The incident happened on February 29, 2024, inside a London tube train, which has grabbed the public's attention on social media. GB News states that the confrontation happened for around two minutes, and the man was reportedly looking at the victim for some time until they had a face-off.

The video was recorded by the victim himself, which eventually forced the man to leave the train at one point. Although the victim's identity has not been confirmed, a tweet posted by Campaign Against Antisemitism reads:

"We believe it is possible that the passenger in question may be a minor, so we have blurred his face."

The post also stated that the man was reportedly from the Middle East, aged between 16 and 20 years old. The tweet also mentioned that the British Transport Police have launched an investigation.

The post's comments section was flooded with multiple responses, with one of them writing that the passenger's face should not have been blurred.

As mentioned, a Jewish man was on a London tube train between Chalk Farm and Belsize Park. The video of the incident shows that a Muslim man reportedly continued looking at him for some time and slowly kept on moving toward the victim.

While the passenger started using his e-cigarette, the Jewish person asked him about his weird behavior. The other man replied by saying,

"Your religion kills Muslims, that's why."

The victim did not speak anything offensive to the man but reminded him that he was smoking inside a train. He said that the man was "being inconsiderate" and continued,

"I haven't done anything to you, you've got an issue with me, I've got no issue with you."

The passenger pointed to the Jewish man by saying that he was wearing a hat, and the victim responded,

"I've done nothing. I've sat here on the tube. What you're doing is anti-Semitic. You've got no idea what's going on in my head."

The passenger continued making the claims about killing Muslims, and while he realized he was being recorded, the Jewish man said,

"Yeah, of course, what you're doing is anti-Semitic. I'll deal with it. You're an idiot."

Although an investigation has begun, further updates are currently awaited from the London authorities.