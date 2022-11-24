WATCH: Livestream clip shows employee confirming store manager caused mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

A Facebook livestream clip documented by a Walmart employee allegedly confirms the store manager as the perpetrator responsible for the mass shooting that killed seven people, including the shooter.

On Tuesday, November 22, a gunman opened fire at a Virginia Walmart. In a livestream clip, an employee said that the store manager started shooting people in the break room of the store in Chesapeake. During the livestream, the employee, seemingly confirming the identity of the shooter, said:

"It was the manager. I just left the break room, and the manager came in there... started shooting, bro."

In a video that was livestreamed on Facebook and shared widely on Twitter, the employee detailed how he escaped the attack by leaving the room moments before the shooting began at the store.

Walmart shooter kills himself after shooting several people at the store

On Tuesday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake. Upon arrival, the police found several people dead or injured at the scene. Officials later confirmed that seven people were found dead, including the shooter, who shot himself after killing six and injuring more.

Officials confirmed the number of fatalities via Twitter at around 4:30 am. They said:

"Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night's shooting at Walmart on Sam's Circle."

Police have not released any additional details on the case, including the suspect's identity. However, during a livestream, a store employee provided insight into the horrific scene that claimed the lives of several people:

“He blew his brains out and everything. He killed the girl in there and everything. He came in and started spraying. I’m sorry for the victims."

He added:

“I just left the break room … the manager came in there and started capping people up in there, started shooting. Sadly, we lost a few of our associates.”

Following the incident, Walmart released a statement addressing the mass shooting. They said:

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We're praying for those impacted, the community, and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

The shooting comes on the heels of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that killed five people and wounded more. Officials are yet to confirm the motive behind the attack on the store.

