WATCH: New footage shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie together hours before former’s death

On Monday, October 17, 2022, Fox News released footage of then-22-year-old Gabby Petito and 23-year-old Brian Laundrie shopping at Whole Foods. The footage depicts events that occurred on August 27, 2021, before Laundrie is believed to have killed Petito.

The New York Post reported that Gabby Petito was called in missing by her family after she did not pick up her calls while on a road trip with Brian Laundrie. Her body was discovered at a camping ground in Grand Tetons, Wyoming, on September 19, 2021. A coroner's report stated that she may have been killed up to a month before her body was discovered.

Never before seen video of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie shopping at Whole Foods market in Jackson, Wyoming on August 27, 2021. This is the last time she is seen alive. They would leave the store and drive to the campsite where Petito was murdered.

In October 2021, Brian Laundrie died by suicide in Florida after leaving a note in which he confessed to the murder of Gabby Petito. In the note, Laundrie claimed that it was a mercy killing prompted by a grave injury she suffered after falling.

Details of the final footage of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

In the recently released footage, Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito can be seen arriving at Wyoming Whole Foods in Petito's van.

Good morning y’all 🤍 #GabbyPetito | Unpopular opinion—honestly, I don’t know why this last video of Gabby (I refuse to name the other person) has been released. It does not contribute anything, it only saddens her family.Good morning y’all 🤍 #GabbyPetito | Unpopular opinion—honestly, I don’t know why this last video of Gabby (I refuse to name the other person) has been released. It does not contribute anything, it only saddens her family. Good morning y’all 🤍

Surveillance cameras inside Whole Foods show the couple shopping as they walk through the store. According to the New York Post, they then left the store and sat in the van for about 20 minutes before leaving.

As per the Epoch Times, this is the final footage of Laundrie and Petito together before the alleged murder. Laundrie returned to Florida alone on September 1, 2021,eighteen days before Petito's body was discovered.

Laundrie's alleged confession letter

In Laundrie's suicide note, which was recovered by the FBI in October 2021, he claims that he regretted the murder, but did not know what to do in its aftermath.

She touched the world 😇 @rebelhearts94 The Gabby Petito movie and the Jeffrey Dahmer series really made me realize that these true crime movies really need to be vetted for survivor/family approval. It’s not our story to consume if the families do not want it out there The Gabby Petito movie and the Jeffrey Dahmer series really made me realize that these true crime movies really need to be vetted for survivor/family approval. It’s not our story to consume if the families do not want it out there

The note read:

“I ended her life.I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock."

The letter continues to explain the circumstances, citing Petito's suffering from an injury.

“From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her."

Laundrie also apologized to Petito's family and wrote:

“Please do not make life harder for my family.. They lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I’m sorry. I am sorry to my family. This is a shock to them as well [as] a terrible grief.”

CBS reported that authorities are suspicious of the note, as a conversation between Laundrie, Gabby Petito and authorities in Moab, Utah could possibly indicate that Petito was a victim of abuse before her death. In the August 12, 2021 footage, Petito can be seen crying as she speaks to the officers.

Crafty Miss @did_40 Watched the Gabby Petito documentary, someone called the police to say that a man was hitting a woman in a van but when police got there they seemed to think she was the aggressor rather than defending herself.



This moment if handled differently could have saved her life. Watched the Gabby Petito documentary, someone called the police to say that a man was hitting a woman in a van but when police got there they seemed to think she was the aggressor rather than defending herself. This moment if handled differently could have saved her life.

On August 8, 2022, the Petito family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Florida Police for allegedly failing to notice signs of abuse, resulting in the 22-year-old's death.

